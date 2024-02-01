Retail Technology Innovators Select Engage3 to Power their Pricing Intelligence and Join Company's Pricing Marketplace as Ecosystem Partners

"With this new and enhanced partnership, our customers can secure unparalleled visibility into pricing and assortment insights that will help them sell smarter and maximize their efficiency." said Chris Lohn, President of SetSight Post this

"The '3' in Engage3 has always represented our vision of creating better ways for Retailers and Brands to work together to serve their end Shoppers," said Edris Bemanian, CEO of Engage3, "our new Pricing Marketplace brings us one big step closer to realizing our vision by creating unique partnership opportunities with leading retail technology innovators that can do more by integrating with Engage3's solutions. We're proud of the wide range of solutions that we will be launching through our marketplace as our partners solve a multitude of highly relevant use cases where pricing and assortment serve as valuable inputs."

Powering Audio Retail Media Network Channels with Localized Pricing and Product Insights.

With the explosive growth of Retail Media Networks, retailers and brands are increasingly looking for technology that drives an impact, is measurable, and doesn't cannibalize existing revenue opportunities. A report released by eMarketer claims that in 2024, digital audio will make up one-fifth of all time spent with digital media in the U.S.

Qsic, a leader in AI-driven retail audio advertising, has revolutionized in-store audio, elevating background music into a significant revenue driver via retail media. "Our AI Audio Platform supports audio networks for global retailers in more than 10,000+ locations," shared Nick Larkins, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Qsic. "Our extensive experience, particularly with recent advertising campaigns, has revealed a key insight: campaigns that highlight product/promotional prices, consistently outperform those that don't. In partnership with Engage3, we're taking this to the next level. This collaboration enables us to integrate our advanced audio strategies with precise pricing data, empowering brands to create content-rich, price-focused promotions. This targeted approach not only aligns seamlessly with campaign objectives but also significantly enhances their effectiveness. It empowers us to dynamically build creative content with optimized pricing tailored for each specific location, enabling our retail partners to effectively showcase their competitive pricing and assortment strengths."

"Qsic customers can now, within seconds, create geo-targeted audio ads that reference localized pricing and product data to drive higher engagement and improved customer response," said Bemanian. "Qsic customers that also use Engage3's Price Image Management Suite will be able to optimize their promotions as well. As an Ecosystem Partner, we also look forward to introducing Engage3 customers to our partners at Qsic given the opportunities that this integration opens up."

Helping Brands and Commerce Service Agencies Identify and Execute Against Pricing and Assortment Opportunities.

Brands and Commerce Service Agencies often struggle to aggregate and analyze point-of-sale and other EDI data in real-time across channel data sets. One Ecosystem Partner, SetSight Software, offers a harmonized platform ingesting EDI, retailer POS, syndicated, digital cross-retailer price movement, weather, and internal data to enable automated reporting, machine learning, and visualization to help its client sell and scale faster. SetSight provides category and supply chain management services to accelerate client exposure nationally and scale profitably.

"SetSight is already integrated with over 90 retailers today to gather, structure, and aggregate the data that their Brand partners rely on. SetSight has also been a direct customer of Engage3's products for several years now," said Chris Lohn, President of SetSight. "With this new and enhanced partnership, our customers can secure unparalleled visibility into pricing and assortment insights that will help them sell smarter and maximize their efficiency."

"SetSight's customers can leverage our Pricing Marketplace to improve their performance across their retail channels by contextualizing their decisions with localized product and pricing data in new ways not previously available to them," said Bemanian. "We look forward to extending more of our pricing data, analytics, and Price Image optimization capabilities to joint SetSight and Engage3 customers over time."

About Engage3 Powered by Dexi

The price optimization pioneers behind KhiMetrics (acquired by SAP in 2006) created Engage3 to revolutionize how brands and retailers engage with their shoppers. Engage3 provides the industry's most comprehensive omnichannel competitive intelligence solution, combining best-in-class AI-enabled web crawls, professional in-store audits, and self-serve in-store and online data collection into a single source of truth. Leveraging advanced algorithms and the Nobel Prize-winning Efficient Frontier theory, Engage3 helps retailers and brands track and optimize their Price Image to profitably accelerate revenue growth, drive incremental store trips, and increase margins. Engage3 serves over 300 customers in 182 countries, including 8 of the world's top 10 retailers, and supports over $4 trillion in global retail revenue. Engage3's leadership team comprises former executives from KhiMetrics, Mozenda, Dexi.io, SAP, Revionics, dunnhumby, KSS Retail, IBM/DemandTec, and Nielsen. Visit at http://www.engage3.com.

About Qsic

Qsic, is the worlds fastest-growing in-store retail media platform and is revolutionizing the retail sector with its AI-driven audio technology. Qsic specializes in transforming retail environments into dynamic spaces that not only engage customers but also drive tangible results and revenue.

Qsic's advanced audio platform, which blends cutting-edge technology with smart retail media strategies, is proven to not only improve the in-store experience but also directly increase sales. This approach is key in enabling Qsic's retail partners to significantly increase customer engagement and drive revenue.

Deployed across tens of thousands of locations in North America and APAC, Qsic's impact on the retail media industry is clear: they are not just changing the game but defining it, demonstrating the power of retail media to create value and drive business success.

Discover the potential of Qsic's retail media solutions at https://getqsic.com.

About SetSight

For over 20 years, SetSight has provided Software-as-a-service solutions, specializing in business intelligence applications for suppliers and manufacturer's representatives serving big box retailers in the consumer packaged goods market. SetSight is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN. Visit at http://www.setsight.com.

