RETAILER UPS THE GAME WITH FOURTH E-CAR GIVEAWAY: Nissan Leaf EV as Grand Prize

Aligned with the retailer's dedication to sustainability and community, the sweepstakes also offers additional prizes for runner-up and daily winners. The runner-up will receive a $2,500 donation to the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) in their name, coupled with a $500 store credit. Daily winners will receive a $100 store credit, with two winners selected each day throughout the contest's duration.

"In a marketplace where we have the choice to give away a large prize, contributing an electric vehicle allows us to give the gift of carbon reduction to one of our valued customers," said Deepak Sharma, Vice President of Marketing & Operations. "This initiative complements our broader mission to create a meaningful impact in the community while aligning with our commitment to sustainability."

The grand prize and runner-up winners will be selected through a random draw, and both will be publicly announced through live television on October 25th. Full contest details are available on the sweepstakes page.

About Shop LC

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Shop LC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a vertically integrated company with global sourcing and manufacturing capabilities. Shop LC is a value-conscious, interactive retailer focused on the fine jewelry, beauty, fashion, home decor and lifestyle product categories. Established in 2007, Shop LC reaches approximately 73 million U.S. households via high-definition programming offered live 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Additionally, every purchase provides a meal to a hungry child through the Your Purchase Feeds Program. For more information visit http://www.shoplc.com and download the interactive app on iTunes, Google Play or many other streaming devices or televisions.

