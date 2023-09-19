Retain Delivers Powerful Digital-first Engagement Enabling Clients to Recover $1 Billion

Managing customer communications at scale can be challenging and expensive, but using Retain allows our clients to automate delinquency communications on digital channels, leading to increased customer engagement and subsequent repayment while reducing operational costs. Tweet this

"In today's challenging economic landscape, more businesses are experiencing difficulty engaging with delinquent customers, and Retain helps them improve their connection rates with those customers in order to maintain relationships and get them back on track," said Naama Bloom, General Manager at TrueML Products. "Managing customer communications at scale can be challenging and expensive, but using Retain allows our clients to automate delinquency communications on digital channels, leading to increased customer engagement and subsequent repayment while reducing operational costs."

Retain prioritizes customer engagement and preference with digital communications and intelligent, optimized timing and channel selection that is critical to preserving customer relationships, like the lender-borrower relationship. Companies use Retain to engage users more effectively and efficiently with a digital-first approach and can reduce the need for expensive headcount to contact customers or scale operations, freeing up resources for productive inbound operations as needed.

Clients have reported four times increased agent efficiency, up to a 75 percent reduction in full-time employees needed for customer communications, and a 13 percent overall decrease in cost to recover while using Retain for digital delivery. For more product information or to schedule a consultation to find out how Retain can help your business leverage digital for your customer communications, please visit the new website at www.getretain.com.

About Retain:

Retain by TrueML Products is an intelligent delivery platform that leverages a patented optimization engine to determine the optimal time and channel to deliver the client's communications within the confines of the compliance requirements outlined by the client.

TrueML Products is a fintech software company developing products that enable intelligent, digital communication and prioritize customer experience for consumers seeking financial health.

Media Contact

Noelle Robillard, Retain, 1 305-401-3467, [email protected], www.getretain.com

SOURCE Retain