Retentics Welcomes Professor Hyun-Soo Ahn from Michigan Ross as External Advisor

Retentics, an AI-powered dynamic product recommender, announced today the enlistment of Professor Hyun-soo Ahn as an external advisor. Prof. Ahn, a researcher and educator at the University of Michigan, brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience in business analytics, machine learning, statistics, and revenue and inventory management.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prof. Ahn is currently the Ford Motor Co. Director of the Tauber Institute for Global Operations and a professor of Technology and Operations at the University of Michigan. Also, he has worked with and supervised more than 70 projects with companies and non-profit organizations, including Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Johnson & Johnson, 3M, and Safeway. His recent research focuses on e-commerce revenue management and supply chain management, including new product pricing, optimal ranking and inventory optimization, and market-place platform design.

With Retentics, Prof. Ahn will leverage his expertise in business analytics, AI, and machine learning to enhance the company's product recommendation algorithms. "Traditional data analysis methods have focused on classifying and understanding the characteristics of online customers," said Prof. Ahn. "Moving forward, we plan to launch an adaptive algorithm that leverages AI and machine learning techniques to optimize sales and purchase probabilities, by self-learning the optimal products and marketing plans for each online shop and customer base."

Retentics is an AI-powered tool designed to assist small and medium-sized e-commerce companies that are in need of specialized data resources. With Retentics, these companies can seamlessly apply AI technology optimized for their e-commerce business.

"In collaboration with Prof. Ahn, Retentics is poised to revolutionize the DTC landscape with hyper-personalized recommendations that deliver superior customer retention and business outcomes," said Retentics CEO and Co-founder Zack Lim in a statement. "We are excited about this collaboration and look forward to building the most practical AI personalization tool for E-commerce growth with Prof. Ahn." Lim added.

Retentics has announced its first-ever webinar set for February 16th. The webinar will focus on how to boost the spending of new customers using AI. The event will be co-hosted by Professor Hyun-soo Ahn. More details about the webinar can be found at this link.

