Rethink Continuing Legal Education with Lawline's AI-Powered 'Learning Assistant'

"The Learning Assistant reinforces Lawline's commitment to not only serve the legal community but also to empower and evolve alongside it. By integrating the latest AI technology, we're reshaping how legal professionals engage with CLE." Tweet this

Lawline's CEO, David Schnurman, shared the vision behind this transformative tool, stating, "The Learning Assistant reinforces Lawline's commitment to not only serve the legal community but also to empower and evolve alongside it. By integrating the latest AI technology, we're reshaping how legal professionals engage with CLE."

The benefits of Lawline's Learning Assistant extend beyond trailblazing technology. At the heart of this new offering is the trustworthiness of its content. The tool provides insights exclusively sourced from courses taught by vetted, practicing attorneys at the forefront of their fields. This unwavering commitment to quality distinguishes the Learning Assistant, making it not just innovative but genuinely transformative.

The Learning Assistant is now live and available to all Lawline users. Those eager to explore its capabilities and experience firsthand its impact on legal learning are encouraged to visit Lawline's website and start a free trial.

About Lawline:

Pioneering the future of CLE, Lawline has consistently been at the forefront of legal professional development, boasting a remarkable milestone of 6 million CLE credits completed and serving 170,000 legal professionals. With unwavering dedication to quality and innovation, Lawline persists in leading initiatives that enrich and elevate the learning journey for legal professionals worldwide.

Media Contact

Kate Moore, Lawline, (845) 315-4339, [email protected], lawline.com

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Lawline