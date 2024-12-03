Rethink Robotics Announces Female Leadership Team Poised to Execute Growth Strategy

Julia Astrid Riemenschneider and Franziska Lorenz Appointed to C-Level Positions

BOSTON, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following a successful launch of the company's new product portfolio at the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) in Chicago, Rethink Robotics Inc., the United States pioneer of collaborative robots, recently named a new all-female leadership team. Effective immediately, Julia Astrid Riemenschneider has been appointed chief executive officer and Franziska Lorenz chief operations officer. With these appointments, Rethink Robotics becomes the first and only player in the field of collaborative robotics with two women at the helm.

In these new roles, top priorities for Riemenschneider and Lorenz will be to deliver pioneering technologies in collaborative robots, oversee the installation of Rethink Robotics' North American headquarters, and expansion of the team. By the end of 2025, the company plans to triple its team size, open a U.S. headquarters, and relocate robot production from Europe to the United States.

Originally founded in 2008, Rethink Robotics achieved international recognition with its innovative collaborative robots named Baxter and Sawyer. The newly introduced product line now includes collaborative robots in payloads ranging from 7 to 30 kg, two autonomous mobile robots (AMR), and a mobile manipulator (MMR) platform. The robots are designed for increased precision, speed, and reliability, making them highly capable for industrial applications.

As CEO, Riemenschneider, M.Sc., is responsible for managing all customer-facing related departments, including marketing, sales, business development, product development, and application engineering. Riemenschneider brings more than 10 years of business development experience in industrial automation. Prior to Rethink Robotics, Riemenschneider worked for United Robotics Group in Europe and the United States, growing the business development organization. Previously, she worked in the United States for an international sensor manufacturer, following Europe-based business development roles with a machine vision manufacturer, and collaborative robot market leader Universal Robots.

"There is huge opportunity for our products in the North American manufacturing market, and we are excited to be working on our first installations as we grow our network of partners, distributors, and integrators," said Riemenschneider. "I am honored to be in the position to lead a team that will challenge the status quo, help manufacturers solve challenges through automation, and empower our business partners for sustainable growth."

Franziska Lorenz, previously responsible for corporate development and compliance at HAHN Automation Group, United Robotics Group, and Schenck Process Group, holds a master's degree in international business administration. She brings extensive international experience from her studies and professional work in Italy, Spain, and Mexico. Recently, Lorenz spent 18 months at Robotnik, a manufacturer of in- and outdoor mobile robots in Valencia, Spain, successfully managing their integration in the group.

Lorenz has managed numerous company acquisitions and is an expert in developing strategies and implementing organizational structures. Additionally, she brings extensive administrative expertise to her role. In her new role as chief operations officer, Lorenz will be managing HR, finance, production, and service and is looking forward to creating a diverse team as the foundation of success. "With Rethink Robotics being based in the U.S., we are excited to create high-tech American jobs. It is our goal to provide opportunities for motivated and experienced talents to rethink and employ collaborative robots to help solve today's manufacturing challenges."

"As a newly U.S.-based company, Rethink Robotics is thrilled to contribute to the creation of high-tech American jobs. Our mission is to offer opportunities for skilled and driven professionals to innovate with collaborative robots, addressing the challenges faced by modern manufacturing. The new Rethink Robotics leadership team brings significant industry knowledge and strong business acumen," said Thomas Hähn, founder of HAHN Automation Group and United Robotics Group, and Rethink Robotics' president. "With Riemenschneider and Lorenz in these leadership roles, we are well-positioned to execute this fast growth phase as a leading robotics provider."

About Rethink Robotics

Founded in 2008 by Rodney Brooks, Rethink Robotics has transformed the robotics landscape. With groundbreaking collaborative robots Baxter and Sawyer, the company redefined how people work by introducing a new era of safe, reliable, and flexible collaboration with robots in the workplace. Now reimagined, refined, and re-created with a fresh identity and renewed vision, Rethink Robotics is pioneering the future of collaborative robotics by introducing cutting-edge robotics into today's workplaces. Rethink Robotics designs, manufactures, and markets versatile, user-friendly robots that work alongside humans, liberating them from repetitive tasks while always prioritizing their safety. Rethink Robotics is dedicated to continuous improvement, with a strong focus on customer satisfaction. With its user-centric products and smooth implementation processes, Rethink Robotics ensures that businesses of all types can fully leverage advanced technology. Visit http://www.rethinkrobotics.com for more information.

