Rethink Robotics Debuts Seven New Collaborative Robots at IMTS 2024

The Reacher cobot line includes seven new cobot models (RE 07, 09, 13, 16, 21, 30, and 30L), handling payloads ranging from 7 to 30 kg (15–66 pounds). Post this

RE cobots offer highest precision with ± 0.03 mm pose repeatability — suitable for even the most demanding tasks. Depending on the model, maximum speed ranges from 120 to 200 degrees per second. Reacher cobots feature collision detection to ensure workplace safety and a user-friendly, intuitive interface that feels natural and is easy to use.

Rethink Robotics' mission is to revolutionize collaborative robotics with flexible and dependable technology that seamlessly integrates into diverse workplaces. With competitive pricing and customizable options that make robotic automation accessible for every need, RE cobots are designed to provide trusted support and reliability.

Industry insiders may remember Rethink's former flagship Sawyer because of its unique seventh-axis architecture, hand-wrist camera, and smiling eyes. The company has grown and learned in the last years; today's portfolio is much more mature and straightforward in the ability to handle industry needs and user expectations.

Rethink Robotics' Reacher line comes with connectivity to a wide range of accessories, such as grippers, vision systems, rails, and other end-of-arm and peripheral tools. At IMTS Rethink unveils the robots and showcases their integration expertise in solutions for machine tending, palletizing, and bin picking.

In addition to the RE cobot line, at IMTS Rethink Robotics also unveils its autonomous mobile robot (AMR) and mobile robotic manipulator (MMR) platforms, enlarging its comprehensive portfolio of automation products that easily adapt to diverse industrial manufacturing and logistics applications.

About Rethink Robotics

Founded in 2008 by Rodney Brooks, Rethink Robotics transformed the robotics landscape. With groundbreaking robots like Baxter and Sawyer, the company redefined how people work, introducing a new era of safe, reliable, and flexible collaboration with robots in the workplace. Now reimagined, refined, and re-created with a fresh identity and renewed vision, Rethink Robotics is pioneering the future of collaborative robotics by introducing cutting-edge robotics into today's workplaces. Rethink Robotics designs, manufactures, and markets versatile, user-friendly robots that work alongside humans, liberating them from repetitive tasks while always prioritizing their safety. Rethink Robotics is dedicated to continuous improvement, with a strong focus on customer satisfaction. With its user-centric products and smooth implementation processes, Rethink Robotics ensures that businesses of all types can fully leverage advanced technology. Join Rethink Robotics as it redefines the future of work, one robot at a time.

Media Contact

Winn Hardin, Rethink Robotics, 800-796-3081, [email protected], https://techb2b.com/

SOURCE Rethink Robotics