Rethink Robotics Launches Detachable Mobile Manipulator Robot at IMTS 2024

Rethink Riser is a perfect solution for intermittent pick-and-place operations and machine tending applications where cycle times are relatively long, making it difficult to justify the purchase of a dedicated cobot for each station. Post this

The control box that comes with Reacher is a compact and integrated unit designed to manage and control the robot's operations. This control box houses the essential electronics, including the robot's processor, power supply, and communication interfaces. It serves as the central hub for executing commands, processing sensor data, and coordinating the robot's movements. The Rethink Riser's control box is added as an attachment onto the Ryder so it can fully move along with it in combination with the Reacher cobot arm.

Rethink Riser is a perfect solution for intermittent pick-and-place operations and machine tending applications where cycle times are relatively long, making it difficult to justify the purchase of a dedicated cobot for each station. Rethink Riser allows flexible cobot redeployment, with each component achieving its maximum ROI potential.

About Rethink Robotics

Founded in 2008 by Rodney Brooks, Rethink Robotics transformed the robotics landscape. With groundbreaking robots like Baxter and Sawyer, the company redefined how people work, introducing a new era of safe, reliable, and flexible collaboration with robots in the workplace. Now reimagined, refined, and re-created with a fresh identity and renewed vision, Rethink Robotics is pioneering the future of collaborative robotics by introducing cutting-edge robotics into today's workplaces. Rethink Robotics designs, manufactures, and markets versatile, user-friendly robots that work alongside humans, liberating them from repetitive tasks while always prioritizing their safety. Rethink Robotics is dedicated to continuous improvement, with a strong focus on customer satisfaction. With its user-centric products and smooth implementation processes, Rethink Robotics ensures that businesses of all types can fully leverage advanced technology. Join Rethink Robotics as it redefines the future of work, one robot at a time.

Media Contact

Winn Hardin, Rethink Robotics, 800-796-3081, [email protected], https://techb2b.com/

SOURCE Rethink Robotics