Rethink Robotics relaunches, rebrands, and unveils a new range of flagship products at IMTS 2024

BOSTON, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In celebration of its longtime role as an innovator and a partner in enhancing productivity and workplace safety, Rethink Robotics returns to IMTS with a major company relaunch and rebranding. With a fresh identity and renewed vision, Rethink Robotics continues to push the boundaries of innovation, seamlessly integrating advanced robotics into the workplace.

In 2008 Rethink Robotics helped blaze the trail for user-friendly collaborative robots with groundbreaking robots like Baxter and Sawyer, which helped usher in a new era of safe, reliable, and flexible collaboration with robots in the workplace. The new robots that will be unveiled at IMTS have been significantly upgraded with improved design, as well as more reliable and robust hardware, resulting in increased precision, speed, and reliability, making them far more capable for industrial applications.

In addition to an autonomous mobile robot (AMR) and mobile manipulator (MMR) platform, Rethink Robotics will unveil a family of collaborative robots (cobots) designed to reliably handle a range of payloads from 6 to 30 kg. All these products are designed to be better, faster, and stronger than was previously possible across every technical performance indicator.

Rethink Robotics is dedicated to continuous improvement, with a strong focus on customer satisfaction. Its user-centric products and smooth implementation processes ensure that businesses of all types can fully leverage advanced technology.

Please join us to celebrate the rebirth of Rethink Robotics at IMTS 2024 (North Building, Level 3, Booth 236203) and for a press conference at 11 a.m. CT, September 9, 2024.

About Rethink Robotics

Founded in 2008 by Rodney Brooks, Rethink Robotics transformed the robotics landscape. With groundbreaking robots like Baxter and Sawyer, the company redefined how people work, introducing a new era of safe, reliable, and flexible collaboration with robots in the workplace. Now reimagined, refined, and re-created with a fresh identity and renewed vision, Rethink Robotics is pioneering the future of collaborative robotics by introducing cutting-edge robotics into today's workplaces. Rethink Robotics designs, manufactures, and markets versatile, user-friendly robots that work alongside humans, liberating them from repetitive tasks while always prioritizing their safety. Rethink Robotics is dedicated to continuous improvement, with a strong focus on customer satisfaction. With its user-centric products and smooth implementation processes, Rethink Robotics ensures that businesses of all types can fully leverage advanced technology. Join Rethink Robotics as it redefines the future of work, one robot at a time.

