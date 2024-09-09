Rethink Robotics Unveils Two New Autonomous Mobile Robots at IMTS 2024

Rethink Robotics introduces the Rethink Ryder line of AMRs at IMTS 2024, with two models for light and heavy payloads, each featuring an integrated lift function. Post this

Low-level controllers and sensor data are accessible through open architecture software compatible with third-party applications. A simultaneous location and mapping system (SLAM) provides environmental visualization for pallet identification, dynamic obstacle bypassing, and trajectory planning.

With a compact design that allows for easy navigation through tight spaces, the Ryder AMR line is ideal for a variety of applications that require moving various loads and containers, such as laboratory automation or stock replenishment. A Rethink Ryder AMR can perform mobile manipulation at new levels of efficiency when combined with a collaborative robot arm and an independent, detachable battery box.

About Rethink Robotics

Founded in 2008 by Rodney Brooks, Rethink Robotics transformed the robotics landscape. With groundbreaking robots like Baxter and Sawyer, the company redefined how people work, introducing a new era of safe, reliable, and flexible collaboration with robots in the workplace. Now reimagined, refined, and re-created with a fresh identity and renewed vision, Rethink Robotics is pioneering the future of collaborative robotics by introducing cutting-edge robotics into today's workplaces. Rethink Robotics designs, manufactures, and markets versatile, user-friendly robots that work alongside humans, liberating them from repetitive tasks while always prioritizing their safety. Rethink Robotics is dedicated to continuous improvement, with a strong focus on customer satisfaction. With its user-centric products and smooth implementation processes, Rethink Robotics ensures that businesses of all types can fully leverage advanced technology. Join Rethink Robotics as it redefines the future of work, one robot at a time.

Media Contact

Winn Hardin, Rethink Robotics, 800-796-3081

