Rethink Robotics Unveils Two New Autonomous Mobile Robots at IMTS 2024

The Rethink Ryder AMR line includes a model for light- to medium-weight payloads up to 550 kg and another for heavy payloads up to 1400 kg.
BOSTON, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With a renewed vision that aims to seamlessly integrate advanced robotics into manufacturing and logistics environments, Rethink Robotics announces the Rethink Ryder line of AMRs at IMTS 2024. Two models are available on the Rethink Ryder AMR platform. The light-duty MRE 550 model handles payloads of up to 550 kg (1212 pounds), and the heavy-duty MRE 1400 model handles payloads of up to 1400 kg (3086 pounds). Both robots come with an integrated lift function.
The Rethink Ryder AMR line offers multi-detection technologies with 360-degree sensing for analyzing and responding to real-time changes in the environment, ensuring workplace safety. Ryder AMRs navigate independently without the need for additional components, delivering efficient intralogistics with exceptional flexibility.
Low-level controllers and sensor data are accessible through open architecture software compatible with third-party applications. A simultaneous location and mapping system (SLAM) provides environmental visualization for pallet identification, dynamic obstacle bypassing, and trajectory planning.
With a compact design that allows for easy navigation through tight spaces, the Ryder AMR line is ideal for a variety of applications that require moving various loads and containers, such as laboratory automation or stock replenishment. A Rethink Ryder AMR can perform mobile manipulation at new levels of efficiency when combined with a collaborative robot arm and an independent, detachable battery box.
About Rethink Robotics
Founded in 2008 by Rodney Brooks, Rethink Robotics transformed the robotics landscape. With groundbreaking robots like Baxter and Sawyer, the company redefined how people work, introducing a new era of safe, reliable, and flexible collaboration with robots in the workplace. Now reimagined, refined, and re-created with a fresh identity and renewed vision, Rethink Robotics is pioneering the future of collaborative robotics by introducing cutting-edge robotics into today's workplaces. Rethink Robotics designs, manufactures, and markets versatile, user-friendly robots that work alongside humans, liberating them from repetitive tasks while always prioritizing their safety. Rethink Robotics is dedicated to continuous improvement, with a strong focus on customer satisfaction. With its user-centric products and smooth implementation processes, Rethink Robotics ensures that businesses of all types can fully leverage advanced technology. Join Rethink Robotics as it redefines the future of work, one robot at a time.
