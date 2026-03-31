Rethinking Asset Management: Tekleen CEO on Water Filtration, Infrastructure Performance, and Asset Longevity

When infrastructure leaders talk about asset management, they are really talking about risk, lifecycle cost, and operational continuity. Water filtration sits directly at the intersection of all three, yet it is often treated as a secondary consideration rather than a strategic asset. Post this

When infrastructure leaders talk about asset management, they are really talking about risk, lifecycle cost, and operational continuity, said Nagui Elyas, Chief Executive Officer of Tekleen Automatic Filters, LLC. Water filtration sits directly at the intersection of all three, yet it is often treated as a secondary consideration rather than a strategic asset.

Across municipal, industrial, and irrigation systems, poor water quality accelerates asset degradation. Suspended solids, sand, and organic debris contribute to clogged systems, fouled equipment, and increased maintenance frequency. Over time, this leads to higher total cost of ownership and premature asset replacement, placing additional strain on capital budgets.

Asset management methodologies increasingly prioritize preventive strategies that extend asset life rather than reactive replacement. In this context, water filtration becomes a foundational control point.

Every downstream asset, whether it is a pump, a heat exchanger, or an irrigation network, depends on the quality of the water moving through it, Elyas said. If that water is not properly managed, you are effectively shortening the lifespan of your entire system.

Tekleen's approach aligns with this shift by positioning water filtration as an enabling infrastructure layer, not just a standalone component. Tekleen automatic self-cleaning water filters are engineered to maintain uninterrupted flow during backwash while continuously removing suspended solids, helping facilities operate without disruption.

This continuous operation is especially relevant in environments where downtime carries measurable financial and operational consequences.

Asset managers are no longer asking what equipment costs upfront, Elyas said. They are asking how long it lasts, how often it fails, and how it affects the rest of the system. Filtration directly influences all of those factors.

The integration of water filtration into asset management strategies also supports broader industry priorities, including water reuse, sustainability goals, and system optimization. As facilities cycle water more frequently, maintaining consistent water quality becomes essential to preserving infrastructure performance.

For more than 40 years, Tekleen has supported municipal infrastructure, industrial operations, irrigation systems, and commercial facilities with custom engineered water filtration solutions designed for minimal maintenance and long-term reliability.

The future of infrastructure is not just about replacing assets, it is about making the assets we already have perform better for longer, Elyas said. Filtration plays a critical role in that equation by protecting systems, reducing maintenance, and supporting reliable operations.

About Tekleen Automatic Filters, LLC

Tekleen Automatic Filters, LLC is a global provider of automatic self-cleaning water filtration solutions engineered to support municipal, industrial, irrigation, and commercial applications. For over 40 years, Tekleen has helped organizations protect critical infrastructure through custom engineered filtration systems designed for minimal maintenance and uninterrupted flow during backwash.

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SOURCE Tekleen Automatic Filters