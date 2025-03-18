Rethinking California - DNM Architecture extends Partnership with Wellmade to Custom Panelized Homes Designed to Withstand Extreme Conditions

Every home starts with a vision. Whether you choose one of our standard designs or customize your own home, the end result will be a home that's durable and adaptable to a changing climate. --Wellmade CEO, Kirill Ostrovsky Post this

Rethinking California Housing

"The recent Altadena and Palisades fire tragedies are just the most recent evidence that housing in California needs to be broadly reconsidered," adds DNM Architecture founder and president, David Marlatt, AIA. "Wellmade has already brought several advantages to custom ADU construction, and by expanding these techniques to full-sized dwellings, we are positioned to address the ongoing challenges facing California's homeowners today and into the future."

DNM Architecture is the architect-of-record for Wellmade's homes, offering clients the expertise and services that are typical for a full custom home, such as a full site analysis (topsoil, topography, drainage) and handling of the sometimes-daunting building permitting process, while retaining the advantages of off-site construction and development.

Wellmade's collaboration with DNM Architecture brings several additional advantages to California housing, including:

Accessibility to hard-to-access and sensitive sites. Every piece is designed to be carried by two to three people. No cranes or other heavy machinery is needed, and the panels are assembled piece-by-piece on site.

DNM Architecture's partnership with Wellmade offers a California-based, one-stop solution for an architecturally designed home that is stronger and more sustainable in today's changing climatological environment. Whether selecting a predesigned plan or customizing a dream home, Wellmade and DNM Architecture take care of everything – start to finish.

Further info: https://www.wllmd.com/house

About DNM Architecture: Founded in 1999 by architect David Marlatt, AIA, DNM Architecture has a decorated history of recognition for designing LEED and Green Point Rated homes that are built with sustainable, energy-efficient materials and methods that reduce the energy required to construct and operate the dwellings. Residential work is the foundation of this Bay Area architecture firm's practice, but their expanding Education & Public Works allow the firm to give back to the community. With projects and collaborations ranging from ultramodern custom homes in the Bay Area to revolutionary projects in West Africa, DNM Architecture is leading the way to a more sustainable and livable 21st century.

About Wellmade: Wellmade specializes in designing and constructing modern prefab studio sheds and accessory dwelling units, but it wasn't always that way. We began as a design company serving commercial and residential clients in the Bay Area. As we grew, we began to receive requests for add-ons to the primary dwellings. As global situations forced more professionals to work remotely inside their homes, we created several premier designs that could be prefabricated to help clients save money on their build and reduce the timeline to completion - without sacrificing quality or aesthetics. We are now proud to adapt our revolutionary ADU building technology to custom homes in California and beyond.

