Rethinking Lupus: The Emerging Role of T Cells in SLE Pathophysiology and Diagnostics, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Join this free webinar to explore how the understanding of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) has evolved from a disease primarily driven by B cells and Type I interferon to the growing recognition of T Cells' crucial role. Attendees will gain insights into advancements in biomarker detection with the development of novel, semi-quantitative flow cytometry assays to detect T Cell-bound complement activation products (TC4d) and T Cell autoantibodies (TIgG and TIgM). The featured speakers will discuss a multi-centered clinical validation study demonstrating the utility of T Cell biomarkers in distinguishing lupus from other autoimmune diseases and healthy controls. Attendees will learn how T Cell research is reshaping the understanding of lupus pathogenesis and paving the way for innovative diagnostic tools.
This webinar examines 30 years of research on anti-lymphocyte antibodies specific to lupus and their impact on cytokine profiles and immune dysregulation within the context of SLE. It will also include cutting-edge advancements in semi-quantitative flow cytometry assays for T Cell biomarkers, including TC4d and T Cell autoantibodies, as well as findings from a multi-centered clinical validation study demonstrating their diagnostic accuracy.
This webinar bridges historical insights with modern innovations, providing a comprehensive perspective on SLE pathogenesis and diagnostic advancements.
Join Brittany Partain, PhD, Senior Medical Science Liaison, Exagen Inc.; and Vasileios Kyttaris, MD, PhD, FACR, Rheumatologist, Beth Israel Deaconess, for the live webinar on Monday, March 10, 2025, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Rethinking Lupus: The Emerging Role of T Cells in SLE Pathophysiology and Diagnostics.
