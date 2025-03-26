Rethinking Recruitment and Retention with Empathy and Innovation: What if Patients Chose You? Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Discover how integrated technology solutions can streamline outreach, enhance communication and foster trust, ensuring that every patient feels supported at each stage. Post this

Attendees will get to learn how prioritizing patients not only boosts enrollment and engagement but also redefines their journey into a compassionate and cohesive experience.

The expert speakers will focus on the following:

How technology focused on patient needs can deliver a smooth and tailored experience that enhances retention and engagement in clinical trials

How integrated technology solutions can ease patient outreach, improve communication and establish trust, making patients feel supported throughout the clinical trial

How a patient-first strategy not only increases enrollment but also promotes compassion and revolutionizes the clinical trial journey into a more supportive and interconnected experience

Register for this webinar to gain insights into how prioritizing patient needs not only boosts enrollment and retention but also revolutionizes the clinical trial landscape.

Join Alicia Asgari, Director of Technology Solutions, StudyKIK, a Syneos Health Company, for the live webinar on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Rethinking Recruitment and Retention with Empathy and Innovation: What if Patients Chose You?

