Rethinking Vehicle Transport Amid Turbulence Abroad: Why Now Is the Time to Ship Your Car

"With fuel prices dropping instead of rising amid global conflict, now is the perfect time to ship your vehicle — lower transport costs, faster booking, and a rare chance to save before the market shifts again." — Rada Koifman, Ship A Car, Inc.

Despite fears of supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz, global benchmarks briefly spiked before retreating. On June 24, Brent crude dropped to around $68.92 per barrel and WTI fell to $66.06—a two-week low—amid optimism over a newly brokered ceasefire between Israel and Iran. At the pump, the average U.S. price hovers around $3.22 per gallon—still roughly 20 cents lower than this time last year.

Why This Matters for Vehicle Shipping

Fuel is a key operating expense for auto transport carriers. Lower pump prices translate directly into cost savings for companies like Ship A Car Inc.—savings we can and do pass on to our customers. A 20-cent drop per gallon can shave hundreds of dollars off a coast-to-coast transport bill.

Balancing Advantage with Vigilance

While current trends favor cost savings, the market remains sensitive. Diesel futures spiked by 8% mid‑June over conflict fears, and analysts caution that any real disruption to Strait of Hormuz traffic could quickly reverse the trend. However, today's reality is clear: there is no supply blockade, and prices have receded.

What This Means for You:

Lower shipping costs — with carriers paying less for fuel, shipping quotes have become more favorable.

Lock in now — rates may brighten soon if tensions flare or supply disruptions occur.

Seize the moment — whether relocating, selling, or buying, timing is everything.

Inside Ship A Car Inc.'s Advantage

We actively monitor fuel trends to adjust our service margins, ensuring our clients benefit from global shifts without delay. By leveraging our national network and efficient dispatch systems, we guarantee quote stability while others may raise pricing.

Takeaway for Consumers: Thanks to unexpected drops in fuel prices—even amid Middle East conflict—now offers a rare window for more affordable vehicle transport. For customers across the country, this means better rates, predictable budgeting, and peace of mind.

Ship A Car encourages anyone planning to move a vehicle in the coming months to request a quote today. Our expert team is standing by to help you lock in savings and deliver your vehicle safely—while fuel prices remain in your favor.

