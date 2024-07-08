Retina Consultants of Nashville to Merge with Tennessee Retina

The new partnership will provide the most comprehensive retina care in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The three physicians of Retina Consultants of Nashville (RCN) will join Tennessee Retina (TNR) on July 1, 2024. The new partnership of 13 retina specialists practicing in 11 locations will provide the most comprehensive retina care in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

Tennessee Retina offers advanced diagnostic and treatment options for the full spectrum of surgical and medical retina conditions, including macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, retinal detachment, ocular oncology, and uveitis. Tennessee Retina is a nationally-recognized retina practice and has been selected to participate in the clinical trials of virtually every FDA-approved therapy for sight-threatening retinal diseases for more than two decades.

"Tennessee Retina is delighted to have the outstanding physicians of Retina Consultants of Nashville as our newest partners," said Carl Awh, MD, FASRS, president of Tennessee Retina. "Drs Solomon, Glover, and Wright share our goals of the highest-quality patient care provided by the highest-quality physicians, staff, and management. Their addition, together with the tremendous resources of Retina Consultants of America, should allow us to consolidate and expand our services in one of the fastest-growing regions in the country."

"Tennessee Retina and Retina Consultants of Nashville share a common vision of excellence in retinal care," added Marcus Solomon, MD, of Retina Consultants of Nashville. "Together, we will be able to offer our patients even greater access to cutting-edge treatments and a team of dedicated specialists who are committed to improving patient outcomes."

The unified practice will provide services in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and in Clarksville, Columbia, Cookeville, Dickson, Franklin, Hendersonville, Hermitage, Murfreesboro, and Nashville, Tennessee.

About Tennessee Retina

Founded in 1978 as Retina Vitreous Associates, Tennessee Retina (TNR) has grown from a solo practice established by Gary Gutow, MD (retired), to one of the largest and most recognized retina practices in the nation. Retina Consultants of Nashville (RCN) was founded in 1983 by Stephen Grinde, MD (retired). The physicians of RCN and TNR joined forces in July 2024 to create a larger and more comprehensive group, even better equipped to provide unsurpassed care for patients in Middle Tennessee, Southern Kentucky, and many who travel to Nashville from other parts of the United States. Our 13 retina specialists are each board-certified ophthalmologists with at least two years of fellowship training at the top retina programs in the country. We also provide specialized treatment in the areas of Pediatric Retina, Uveitis, and Ocular Oncology. With 11 locations in Tennessee and Kentucky, including Nashville, Bowling Green, Clarksville, Columbia, Cookeville, Dickson, Franklin, Hendersonville, Hermitage, and Murfreesboro, we are easily accessible to patients across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

Tennessee Retina accepts all major insurances, coordinates patient care with over 1,000 referring providers, and performs over 130,000 patient encounters each year. We provide around-the-clock coverage for vision-threatening emergencies and participate in numerous clinical trials to offer state-of-the-art care for the full spectrum of retinal conditions. We are committed to providing patients with the most advanced, progressive, and highest-quality eye care; to treating patients and colleagues with patience, understanding, and respect; and to providing unsurpassed service to our patients and referring providers.

