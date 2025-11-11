Retina Consultants of Texas Named a 2025 Top Workplace in Houston and San Antonio

Recognized for Fostering a Compassionate, Collaborative Culture in Houston and San Antonio

HOUSTON, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Retina Consultants of Texas (RCTX) is honored to be recognized as a Top Workplace 2025 by both the Houston Chronicle and the San Antonio Express-News. This dual recognition celebrates RCTX's commitment to cultivating a workplace culture rooted in excellence, collaboration, and compassion.

The Top Workplaces distinction is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an independent survey that measures key drivers of engagement such as alignment, execution, connection, and leadership.

"This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects how our employees feel about working here," said Marina Samaniego, San Antonio Practice Director. "Our team members are passionate about making a difference in patients' lives every day. Their dedication, empathy, and teamwork are what make RCTX such a remarkable place to work."

With more than 20 locations serving the Greater Houston and San Antonio areas, Retina Consultants of Texas is one of the nation's leading retina-only ophthalmology practices. RCTX is known not only for delivering world-class patient care, but also for advancing the science of retina disease through the Texas Retina Research Foundation, a commitment that keeps the organization at the forefront of retinal innovation and discovery.

"RCTX has worked tirelessly to make meaningful improvements based on our employees' feedback. We truly listen to our team members and consider their input when making key decisions that impact them," said Jazzarie Fejeran, Director of Human Resources. "At RCTX, we're proud to build a culture that values innovation, hard work, and authentic care for our staff and the patients we serve."

Every day, the team at Retina Consultants of Texas lives its mission of fighting blindness for the world to see—empowering patients through groundbreaking treatments, life-changing research, and compassionate care that restores and protects vision for generations to come.

