Retired Campus Police Sergeant Offers Important Insight into the Challenges of Campus Police

Xulon Press presents an interesting, informative prospective about college campus safety from a retired law enforcement sergeant.
HAMPTON, Va., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Marc Ross Huckless, a retired campus police sergeant, shares insight from more than 2 decades in Campus Cop: New Edition ($15.49, paperback, 9781662895920; $6.99, e-book, 9781662895937).
Huckless worked twenty-seven years at a large urban state university in Virginia during the 1990s and early 2000s. His book based on those experiences and his research on the history of campus policing provides much-needed insight into the situations campus police encounter every day, from authority and duties to the many challenges. University officials, public safety professionals, parents and students will gain a thought-provoking perspective through a wealth of basic information about campus safety and the federal requirements. This second edition is presented in a short, easy read format covers more about what campus police supervisors and university officials need to know, exploring different subjects including the Clery Act and Title IX requirements for public and private colleges and universities.
When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Huckless said, "My experiences as a university police sergeant."
Marc Ross Huckless served 27 years as a police sergeant for Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia. The Old Dominion University Police Department is a professional accredited law enforcement agency that provides law enforcement and security services to the campus grounds and surrounding areas. In the beginning of his career, he learned that a new officer's field training experience is extremely important and that every new officer must experience quality on-the-job training after graduating from the police academy. In addition to enjoying writing, Huckless has performed years of research on the history of campus policing and the authority of campus police officers in different states of the United States.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Campus Cop: New Edition is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
