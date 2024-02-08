Retired FBI Agent Shares His Inspiring World Travel and Involvement in High Profile Cases

Author chronicles the life he accomplished by daring to dream

NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reminiscing on his career, author, former police officer, and FBI agent Phillip Reid came to the realization that over his 36 years in law enforcement, he had achieved the majority of his dreams and goals with the help of his chosen career. With his book, "Three Sisters Ponds: My Journey from Street Cop to FBI Senior Executive – from Baltimore to Lockerbie, Pakistan and Beyond," he wants to inspire others to chase their dreams, and even consider a career of their own in law enforcement.

From his humble beginnings to his time patrolling the streets of Baltimore, to traveling the world as an FBI agent, Reid chronicles how he reached his dreams and goals. In his time as an accomplished FBI agent, he had the opportunity to work on the Pan Am Flight 103 bombing investigation as part of their international extra-territorial terrorism.

"I spent three years of my life totally committed to identifying those responsible for that bombing in Lockerbie, Scotland," Reid said. "It was an exhilarating, life-altering experience. I am grateful to have been able to bring those criminals, and others, to justice during my time with the FBI."

Reid gives readers a behind-the-scenes look at the real-life procedures used to track down criminals in the United States and around the world, as well as his personal experiences as an agent. He illustrates the impact that a person's personal outlook and dedication can have on their life experiences.

"My dogged determination to succeed was matched by a strong desire to open doors for other African Americans to follow in my footsteps," Reid said. "I hope I helped accomplish this in the BPD and the FBI. I'm living proof that no matter who you are, a law enforcement career can take you wherever you want to go."

Reid will be featured in upcoming documentaries about the Lockerbie Bombing Investigation, produced by Sky TV and the BBC.

"Three Sisters Ponds: My Journey from Street Cop to FBI Senior Executive – from Baltimore to Lockerbie, Pakistan and Beyond"

By Phillip Reid

ISBN: 9798823003117 (softcover); 9798823003100 (hardcover); 9798823003094 (electronic); 97988263013086 (Audio)

Available at AuthorHouse, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Phillip B. J. Reid, born in Baltimore City, Md., in October 1948, is a graduate of Edmondson High School, the Community College of Baltimore, and Morgan State University. He served in the Baltimore City Police Department for eight years, holding various roles including street patrol, personnel recruiting, and instructor at the training academy. In 1977, Reid joined the FBI, where he spent 28 years across seven FBI Field Offices and FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C. He retired in 2005 as special agent in charge of the Denver, Colo., field office. Reid was a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) and the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE). To learn more, please visit http://www.threesistersponds.com.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Ashley Fletcher

[email protected]

Media Contact

Ashley Fletcher, LAVIDGE, 480-998-2600, [email protected]

SOURCE Phillip Reid