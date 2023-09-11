Retired Firefighter Shares His Journey from Alcoholic Atheist to Saved Catholic

"My testimony is an easy read for spiritual warfare against demons and Satan," said Brown. "For each question I asked myself, I found closure in the Holy Scriptures. I hope I can steer some others in that direction as well." Tweet this

"This is a God-driven book about what inspired me to finally surrender and to tell my story;" Brown said, "from my adolescence of being an atheist and a racist, to my current situation of knowing what is truth and how to trust in a God I have never seen."

The second half of the book contains both references from Brown's close friends and spiritual leaders, as well as how God helped him through the Alcoholics Anonymous 12-Step Program.

"My testimony is an easy read for spiritual warfare against demons and Satan," said Brown. "For each question I asked myself, I found closure in the Holy Scriptures. I hope I can steer some others in that direction as well."

"Mortification of a Soul"

By Mark S. Brown

ISBN: 9781664287105 (softcover); 9781664287099 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Mark Brown is retired, after serving on the City of Tampa Fire Department for over 21 years. He has facilitated adult Bible study classes for 10 years, facilitates Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and is an avid volunteer with several ministries. He currently resides in Florida with his wife, where they have two grown children and five grandchildren. To learn more, please visit http://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/846526-mortification-of-a-soul.

Media Contact

Ziggy Goldfarb, LAVIDGE, 4803067065, [email protected]

