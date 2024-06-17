Retired Lieutenant Commander for the Royal Australian Navy Shares His Part in Military History

Memoir reveals how the experiences from military service can affect civilian life

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Culminating a 39-year run of dedicated service to the Royal Australian Navy, Lieutenant Commander Dave Lassam chronicles his experiences in his new book.

In "Meet Dave Lassam, The Man for the Job: My 39 Years Service in the Royal Australian Navy," he shares his deeply personal journey through the highs and lows of military missions.

Enlisting in February of 1978, Lassam signed a nine-year contract as a medical sailor, unsure if a longer bout of military service would be right for him. That first contract turned into almost four decades of service, as Lassam found his home among shipmates and other service members all over the globe. Lassam offers readers an unflinching account of life in the military, from the adrenaline of emergency medical situations to the quiet moments of deep camaraderie that define the essence of mateship.

By divulging his experiences to readers, he not only wants to celebrate the spirit of service and the unbreakable bonds forged in the face of adversity, he also wants to bring awareness to the importance of servicemembers' mental health. Lassam opens up about his battle with PTSD, cancer, and the internal battles that he and many others face upon their transition to civilian life.

"Don't be afraid to talk about your mental health if you do not feel ok," Lassam said. "Back in the dim, dark past, the Australian Defense Force did not look after us as they should have. I know it takes a lot of guts and determination to serve and especially to admit when you may not be well. Times have changed, and they are now paying more attention to this, and those who speak about it can help others in the future."

"Meet Dave Lassam, The Man for the Job," acts as more than just a memoir of military service, it is a reminder of the impact that a single person can have on the lives of many.

"Meet Dave Lassam, The Man for the Job: My 39 Years Service in the Royal Australian Navy"

By Dave Lassam

ISBN: 9781669889069 (softcover); 9781669889083 (hardcover); 9781669889076 (electronic)

Available at Xlibris, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Lieutenant Commander Dave Lassam joined the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) in February 1978, as a recruit medic. After completing this course at the top of his class he was posted to the Hospital at HMAS Cerberus for consolidation. Following another posting to the Naval Hospital at HMAS Albatross in 1979, he moved to his first sea posting onboard the aircraft carrier HMAS Melbourne in 1980. After several more postings and promotions, he earned an award for Sailor of the Year at HMAS Huon and Instructor of the Year at HMAS Cerberus. He was promoted to the officer corps in 1988. Lassam retired in 2016 after almost 39 years of service, due to ill health. However, he still supports the Navy by assisting schools in Victoria on their End of Year Awards nights. To learn more, please visit https://www.davelassam.com/.

Media Contact

Ashley Fletcher, LAVIDGE, 4809982600, [email protected]

