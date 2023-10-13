Retired Navy Admiral Philip Davidson Named Recipient of 2023 Freedom of the Seas Award by National Museum of the Surface Navy

"[ADM Davidson's] service and commitment to protecting and defending our oceans for the benefit of the free world throughout his naval career continue to positively impact our Navy and nations around the globe, making him an ideal recipient for this prestigious award." Tweet this

Prior to becoming commander of USINDOPACOM, Adm. Davidson previously served as commander of U.S. Fleet Forces Command/Naval Forces U.S. Northern Command, U.S. 6th Fleet, and Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, and served as the deputy commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe and U.S. Naval Forces Africa. His sea commands included Carrier Strike Group 8/Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, USS Gettysburg (CG 64), and USS Taylor (FFG 50).

"As USINDOPACOM, Admiral Davidson's leadership and strategies helped raise awareness of the tensions in the Indo-Pacific region and deterred enemy forces from threatening the peace and prosperity of all nations," explained retired Navy Rear Admiral Mike Shatynski, Chairman of the Board of the National Museum of the Surface Navy. "His service and commitment to protecting and defending our oceans for the benefit of the free world throughout his naval career continue to positively impact our Navy and nations around the globe, making him an ideal recipient for this prestigious award."

The annual Freedom of the Seas Awards event is held in honor of the Battle of Leyte Gulf, considered to be the largest naval battle of World War II. Attendance at the award event, which is by invitation only, includes top leaders from the education, veteran, community, industry, government, and military sectors. For information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Kyle Aube, Director of Development at [email protected].

About the Freedom of the Seas Awards

The Freedom of the Seas Awards is the premiere annual event of the National Museum of the Surface Navy at the Battleship IOWA. The event is held in honor of the anniversary of the Battle of Leyte Gulf, the largest naval battle in the history of the world, which occurred during World War II. The Awards honors those that embody the core principles of the American Surface Navy's mission to protect and defend our oceans for the benefit of the free world.

About the National Museum of the Surface Navy

Scheduled to open in 2025 aboard the historic Battleship USS IOWA Museum, the National Museum of the Surface Navy is the museum for America's Surface Navy. The museum's mission is to raise America's awareness of the importance of the United States Surface Naval Forces' role in international relations, free trade, humanitarian assistance, and technological innovation, not just in the past but today and into the future.

Located in the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, Calif., Battleship USS IOWA Museum is one of the top five museums and attractions in Los Angeles, bringing the ship's history to life through in-person and virtual tours and educational programs for youth. In addition to providing a natural platform for veterans and patriotic civilians to come together as a community, Battleship USS IOWA Museum provides a wide array of impactful programs and resources that support the critical needs of our military and veterans.

