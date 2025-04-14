Retired Pastor Shares Poetry and History Surrounding Slavery on City Island in New York City

"The effects of slavery and racism are pervasive in our society and all of society is traumatized," said Nealon. "My poetry is a gentle reminder of the goodness inherent in life and in people. We can heal once we see the racial history of where we are." Post this

"The effects of slavery and racism are pervasive in our society and all of society is traumatized," said Nealon. "My poetry is a gentle reminder of the goodness inherent in life and in people. We can heal once we see the racial history of where we are."

Through her work and life experiences, Nealon has met a wide variety of people from all races and cultures. Her personal journey has been enriching and broadening, and she is now sharing what she's learned with others to help in the healing of ourselves and our nation.

"I trust that somehow, the book will touch and awaken the human, humane, core and enable us to connect with how we got here, where we are now, and what we can explore in how we can heal to make all of us better," said Nealon.

"Light A Candle: Seeing More, Doing More"

By Linda Kay Nealon

ISBN: 9798385037636 (softcover); 9798385037629 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Linda Kay Nealon is a pastor, now in retired status with the New York Annual Conference of the United Methodist church, and an attorney licensed to practice in local, State and Federal courts and jurisdictions. She is a graduate of Wesley Theological Seminary at American University, Washington, DC., holds a J.D. from St. John's Law School at St. John's University, New York City, and a B.A. from Barnard College, New York City. She has held numerous positions in the legal profession from General Counsel to the NYC Tax Commission, to the head of her own firm on Worth Street in Manhattan and on City Island. Pastor Nealon led churches in New York City and in Westchester County. Nealon lives on City Island, in the far northeastern corner of the Bronx. She is married to John P. Woods and they have two sons, a daughter-in-law, and two grandchildren. To learn more, please visit http://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/863015-light-a-candle.

