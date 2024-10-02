Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Tom Tickner Joins Woolpert to Support Federal Clients and Projects

"Woolpert is well equipped to meet the evolving needs of the federal government and its agencies, and I am looking forward to supporting our nation's infrastructure and national security needs." Post this

During his career with the USACE, Tickner served as commanding general for both the North Atlantic and Pacific Ocean Divisions in addition to commanding both the Philadelphia and Savannah Districts. He later served as deputy commanding general for the U.S. Army Installation Management Command.

"From historically underfunded infrastructure programs to cutting-edge technologies, I have seen firsthand the range of projects that would benefit from Woolpert's unique combination of AEG (architecture, engineering, and geospatial) services," Tickner said. "Woolpert is well equipped to meet the evolving needs of the federal government and its agencies, and I am looking forward to supporting our nation's infrastructure and national security needs."

Tickner earned a master's degree in civil engineering from the University of Colorado and has been an active member of the Society of American Military Engineers for over 35 years.

"Tom's years of experience leading some of the most critical divisions and districts across the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will provide tremendous value to our federal clients as we work to deliver a range of buildings, infrastructure, geospatial, and strategic consulting projects and programs," Woolpert President Neil Churman said. "We thank him for his service to our country and we look forward to the unparalleled leadership and experience that he will bring to our teams at Woolpert."

Woolpert is the premier architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG), and strategic consulting firm, with a vision to become one of the best companies in the world. We innovate within and across markets to effectively serve public, private, and government clients worldwide. Woolpert is a Top 100 ENR Global Design firm, has earned eight Great Place to Work certifications, and actively nurtures a culture of growth, inclusion, diversity, and respect. Founded in 1911 in Dayton, Ohio, Woolpert has been America's fastest-growing AEG firm since 2015. Woolpert has over 2,500 employees and more than 60 offices on five continents. For more, visit woolpert.com.

