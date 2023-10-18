Retired USMC Sgt. Jonathan Lubecky joins Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS) as Legislative Director, Underscoring Commitment to Reform

Amidst an escalating crisis of veteran suicides, it is our moral duty to utilize every resource within our reach to safeguard the lives of those who have served our nation. Tweet this

Jonathan Lubecky said, "Joining VETS in its mission to bridge the gap in veterans' access to life-saving mental health care is an honor. Bringing my years of experience in psychedelic research advocacy and my experience as a psychedelic clinical trial participant to the VETS community, we will make real strides in raising awareness about psychedelic-assisted therapy, research, and policy. This marks another step closer to our country providing safe, effective, and affordable access to these treatments."

Jonathan and VETS recently worked alongside Congressional allies to support two critical amendments to the House version of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA): Amendment 48 by Reps. Crenshaw and Luttrell, which authorizes $15 million for the Department of Defense to conduct clinical trials of PAT; and Amendment 137 by Rep. Crenshaw, ensuring active-duty military personnel have access to the Department of Veterans Affairs' clinical trials of PAT. Jonathan also recently appeared on the Veterans Affairs Podcast, "New Horizons in Health," alongside Dr. Shereef Elnaha, MD, US Undersecretary for Health at the Department of Veterans Affairs, to discuss the groundbreaking potential of PAT.

VETS supported the crafting of a comprehensive fact sheet to advance advocacy efforts, build congressional support for the amendments, and counter lobbying and misinformation campaigns orchestrated by opponents.

"VETS remains at the forefront of driving impactful policy reforms aimed at bolstering support for veteran mental health, and we welcome Jonathan Lubecky to lead our advocacy endeavors as we continue to grow our legislative team," said Amber Capone, co-founder and CEO of VETS. "Amidst an escalating crisis of veteran suicides, it is our moral duty to utilize every resource within our reach to safeguard the lives of those who have served our nation. Our unyielding advocacy efforts and relentless pursuit of policy advancements are instrumental in reshaping the political and medical treatment landscape to enable access, research, and education for veterans to receive psychedelic-assisted therapies."

To raise funds for its advocacy efforts, VETS' third annual gala, the Torchbearer Ball, will be held on Veterans Day, November 11, 2023, at Hotel del Coronado in Coronado, California. The Torchbearer Ball aims to raise funds to support VETS' mission of providing Foundational Healing Grants to Special Operators, their spouses, and Gold Star Spouses.

The event will feature award recipients including Dr. Andrew Huberman (Associate Professor of Neurobiology at Stanford University and host of the Huberman Lab Podcast), Dr. Nolan Williams (Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Stanford University), and U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), with comedian Brent Pella serving as MC. Musical artist Humble G will provide entertainment. Notable guests will include Survivor winner Mike Gabler, former Texas Governor Rick Perry, and others.

About VETS

Founded in 2019, Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization working to end the veteran suicide epidemic by providing resources, research, and advocacy for U.S. military veterans seeking psychedelic-assisted therapies for traumatic brain injury (TBI), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), addiction, and other health conditions. VETS envisions a world where our veterans have access to the most advanced healthcare options to heal from the mental and physical wounds of war.

