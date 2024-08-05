Retired Veteran Explores End Times in New Book Following Extensive Study

Jim Lewis' new book details the sequence of events on God's agenda that take place before the End Times

LAWTON, Okla., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jim Lewis has released his book, "The Truth About the Tribulation," which explores the events leading up to the Rapture of the Saints and the End Times. Within the pages of "The Truth About the Tribulation," readers can discover insights into the Tribulation, culminating in the Battle of Armageddon and the 1,000-year reign of Christ on Earth, which is predicted to occur soon.

In "The Truth About the Tribulation," Lewis aims to inform readers that the Rapture of the Saints will occur, but only after a temple is rebuilt on the site of Solomon's Temple. He states that the Holy Spirit guided him in writing the book and is the true author.

"I want to inform readers about what is coming," Lewis said. "Some call it the Tribulation; others call it the Apocalypse. The Rapture of the Saints is coming, but not until a temple is rebuilt where Solomon's Temple once stood."

In high school, Lewis was taught that there was nothing left before the Rapture of the Saints and the return of Christ. However, he later realized that there must be more on God's agenda. The book delves into the sequence of events that will take place before the End Times.

"I dedicated myself to learning everything I could about the End Times," Lewis said. "After I retired from the Army, I began studying seriously. This book is the result."

"The Truth about the Tribulation"

By Jim Lewis

ISBN: 9798385002481 (softcover); 9798385002498 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Jim Lewis is the son of a Career Army Officer, and later joined the Army himself. After four years, he left and attended Oklahoma Baptist University. He then re-enlisted to complete 22 years of service. He served as music director in all the churches and chapels he attended. After retiring, he spent nearly 20 more years as a computer technician and deacon in his church. He is now fully retired with twin sons and his wife of 51 years, Gloria. He currently resides in Lawton, Oklahoma. To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/849581-the-truth-about-the-tribulation.

