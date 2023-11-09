Retired Weil, Gotshal & Manges Partner Joseph C. Tortorici appointed by Major, Lindsey & Africa as Senior Advisor

"I am excited to be working alongside this market-leading team at MLA," said Joe. "MLA has an outstanding reputation and is at the very top of its field. I'm confident that my experience will enable me to help serve both its existing and future clients in Europe and beyond." Post this

"As our European partner practice team continues to grow and serve international clients, the experience Joe brings will be unmatched in the industry," said Brent Harris, Vice President of MLA. "We're delighted a renowned leader like Joe is joining us to advise law firms as they continue to expand across Europe."

"I am excited to be working alongside this market-leading team at MLA," said Joe. "MLA has an outstanding reputation and is at the very top of its field. I'm confident that my experience will enable me to help serve both its existing and future clients in Europe and beyond."

About Major, Lindsey & Africa

Major, Lindsey & Africa is the world's leading legal search firm. The firm, founded in 1982, offers a range of specialized recruiting to meet the ever-changing legal and governance needs of law firms and corporations and to support the career aspirations of talented lawyers, compliance professionals and C-suite executives working to advance their career in the boardroom. With more than 25 offices and 200-plus search consultants around the world, Major, Lindsey & Africa uses its market knowledge and experience to partner with organizations to fulfill their legal and governance talent needs and provide solutions to increase team efficiency and effectiveness. Major, Lindsey & Africa is an Allegis Group company, the global leader in talent solutions. To learn more about Major, Lindsey & Africa, visit http://www.mlaglobal.com and follow MLA on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact

Jennifer Taprogge, Major, Lindsey & Africa, +31.20.262.83.12, [email protected], www.mlaglobal.com

SOURCE Major, Lindsey & Africa