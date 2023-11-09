Retired Weil, Gotshal & Manges Partner Joseph C. Tortorici appointed by Major, Lindsey & Africa as Senior Advisor

Joe Tortorici has been appointed as an external senior advisor to MLA, working with their EMEA Partner Practice Group.
LONDON, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Major, Lindsey & Africa (MLA), the world's leading legal search firm, today announced retired Weil Partner Joe Tortorici has been appointed as an external senior advisor to the firm. Joe will draw upon his decades of experience to advise law firm clients within MLA's Partner Practice Group on their European expansion strategies and operations and on the attraction of top partner talent.
During his distinguished 33-year career at Weil, Joe was instrumental in the firm's expansion into Europe and beyond. Beginning his career in New York City, Joe was initially tasked with establishing and managing offices in Central Europe and then went on to play a key role in establishing most of the firm's European offices, including in London, Germany and Paris. He subsequently took the lead in developing Weil's plans for their Middle East operations and served as managing partner of the Dubai office.
"As our European partner practice team continues to grow and serve international clients, the experience Joe brings will be unmatched in the industry," said Brent Harris, Vice President of MLA. "We're delighted a renowned leader like Joe is joining us to advise law firms as they continue to expand across Europe."
"I am excited to be working alongside this market-leading team at MLA," said Joe. "MLA has an outstanding reputation and is at the very top of its field. I'm confident that my experience will enable me to help serve both its existing and future clients in Europe and beyond."
About Major, Lindsey & Africa
Major, Lindsey & Africa is the world's leading legal search firm. The firm, founded in 1982, offers a range of specialized recruiting to meet the ever-changing legal and governance needs of law firms and corporations and to support the career aspirations of talented lawyers, compliance professionals and C-suite executives working to advance their career in the boardroom. With more than 25 offices and 200-plus search consultants around the world, Major, Lindsey & Africa uses its market knowledge and experience to partner with organizations to fulfill their legal and governance talent needs and provide solutions to increase team efficiency and effectiveness. Major, Lindsey & Africa is an Allegis Group company, the global leader in talent solutions. To learn more about Major, Lindsey & Africa, visit http://www.mlaglobal.com and follow MLA on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
