Retirement Planning Services Merges with Elite Income Advisors to Provide Unparalleled Retirement and Planning Services

Elite Income Advisors Chief Executive Officer, Ozer Culhagil, recently spoke about this merger, explaining, "These two businesses have been working hand in hand since 2016 when Elite Income Advisors was established. By officially merging the two entities, we are helping bring even more extensive services to our customers while eliminating any confusion between the two. We have always put our customers first, and that will continue to be the standard moving forward."

Under this merger, every customer will enjoy services such as investment management, financial planning, retirement planning, estate planning, tax planning, and insurance education.

Elite Income Advisors offers engaging and interactive television programming for its audience called Retire Smart Maryland. The program features a panel-style approach to discussing topics related to investments, retirement, financial planning, and more and can be viewed following this schedule:

CBS: Saturdays 11:30 AM–12:00 PM ET

ABC: Sundays 10:00 AM–10:30 AM ET

FOX: Sundays 11:00 AM–11:30 AM ET

In addition to television programming, listeners can tune into Retire Smart Maryland Radio on WCBM 680 AM Tuesdays from 6:00pm–7:00pm and Saturdays 12:00pm–1:00pm. This program offers real-time insight to viewers to help them achieve their most rewarding retirement reality. Listeners can also catch up on previous episodes by visiting their website at http://www.eliteincomeadvisors.com.

About Elite Income Advisors

Started in 2016, Elite Income Advisors is a Registered Investment Advisory practice. It is composed of a group of professional income advisors who strive to create a brighter and more financially secure future for the community they serve through prudent financial planning. The services they offer to clients include Financial Planning, Retirement Planning, Insurance, Estate Planning, and Tax Planning. Additionally, they offer tax compliance services provided by a consulting CPA to offer a holistic approach to financial planning. Elite Income Advisors also offers television and radio programming focused on educating those who want to create their dream version of retirement. They frequently hold educational workshops and seminars focused on retirement, tax planning, social security optimization, and more. Please visit their website to learn more.

About Retirement Planning Services

Retirement Planning Services has a goal of assisting their clients in creating, preserving, managing, and distributing their wealth. Their big picture approach begins with a comprehensive, customized financial plan. Retirement Planning Services consists of a team of licensed fiduciaries who have the experience required to guide clients along each stage of their financial planning and adapt to the changes life brings.

Media Contact

Madelyn Marks, Elite Income Advisors, (443) 274-3002, [email protected], https://www.eliteincomeadvisors.com/

Dylan Hyman, ArachnidWorks, (240) 285-9844, [email protected], https://arachnidworks.com/

SOURCE Elite Income Advisors