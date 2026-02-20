Rett Syndrome Research Trust Announces 2025 Research Awards to Advance Genetic Medicines

"The 2025 awards reflect both how far the field has advanced and how urgently we must continue to innovate. Our goal is not incremental improvement, but transformative, durable benefit for every person living with Rett," Monica Coenraads, RSRT CEO Post this

RSRT's 2025 awards reflect a deliberate strategy to develop genetic medicine cargoes that target the root cause of the disorder while simultaneously investing in next-generation delivery platforms.

"Since 2008, RSRT has taken a disciplined approach to curing Rett syndrome—funding the science, building the infrastructure, partnering with biopharma, and pushing promising technologies toward clinical reality," said Monica Coenraads, Chief Executive Officer of RSRT. "The 2025 awards reflect both how far the field has advanced and how urgently we must continue to innovate. Our goal is not incremental improvement, but transformative, durable benefit for every person living with Rett."

Highlights of 2025 Research Awards Include:

RNA Trans-Splicing Innovation - RSRT awarded funding to multiple programs advancing RNA trans-splicing approaches, including an early proof-of-concept project with ReSplice Therapeutics and a larger milestone-driven $1 million collaboration with Tacit Therapeutics. These efforts aim to replace mutant MECP2 exons at the RNA level while preserving the gene's natural regulatory control. Importantly, a single trans-splicing therapeutic would address 97% of all MECP2 mutations and a second would target the remaining 3%.

Advancing DNA Base Editing Toward the Clinic - RSRT is investing in several complementary efforts to prepare DNA base editing for clinical entry, including partnerships with Profluent to AI-design next-generation base editors with improved safety, size, and target coverage; Jackson Laboratory and Senti Biosciences to develop drug-inducible control circuits for regulated editing activity; and University of California Davis to evaluate long-term safety risks associated with sustained editor expression.

Transforming Brain Delivery - Recognizing delivery as a critical bottleneck, RSRT previously negotiated access to Apertura Gene Therapy's blood-brain-barrier (BBB) penetrating capsid, CapX. In parallel, RSRT is investing in the development of non-viral delivery by funding a collaboration between Canadian biotech, QurCan Therapeutics, and University of Massachusetts Medical School to evaluate nanoparticle-based delivery as well as exploratory studies with United Kingdom based, Evox, using engineered exosomes. Importantly, all of these delivery approaches can be used to delivery base editing technologies.

Manufacturing and process development for CapX - RSRT is funding the essential work to transform a laboratory-produced genetic delivery vehicle into a high-quality, reproducible, and safe pharmaceutical product that can be manufactured at a large scale for clinical use.

Revisiting Gene Replacement with Improved Delivery - RSRT is supporting necessary gene replacement safety studies using engineered brain-penetrant capsids.

Clinical Acceleration Through Biomarkers - Building on prior success, RSRT awarded additional funding to Victor Faundez and Sasha Jacobs to extend validated cerebrospinal fluid biomarkers into blood-based assays. Identifying robust biomarkers from blood will allow for a transition to a faster and less invasive monitoring of treatment response in clinical trials.

RSRT's ability to make these exciting and promising awards is thanks to the families affected by the disorder who fundraise for the research. This is the results of their efforts and their commitment to changing the lives of their loved ones and all with Rett syndrome.

"RSRT is the largest global funder of Rett syndrome research, but we don't merely fund research—we actively work to identify the genetic medicine approaches most relevant for Rett, we recruit thought leaders, both academic and industry, to work on these approaches, we derisk and we find biopharma partners to advance the work into clinical trials," said Robert Deans, RSRT's Chief Technology Officer, "And most importantly, all of our activities are done with a relentless focus on patients."

About Rett Syndrome

Rett syndrome is a rare genetic neurodevelopmental disorder caused by random mutations in the MECP2 gene on the X chromosome. The disorder predominantly affects girls but can also affect boys. Symptoms typically become apparent between the ages of 12 to 18 months. Rett syndrome is devastating as it deprives toddlers of speech, hand use, and normal movement often including the ability to walk. As childhood progresses the disorder brings anxiety, seizures, tremors, breathing difficulties, and severe gastrointestinal issues. While their bodies suffer, it is believed that their cognitive abilities remain largely intact. Although most children survive to adulthood, they require total round- the-clock care.

About Rett Syndrome Research Trust

The Rett Syndrome Research Trust is the only non-profit organization exclusively focused on advancing genetic medicines for Rett syndrome and the largest funder of Rett research worldwide. Multiple clinical trials in gene therapy for Rett syndrome are now underway, all possible because of RSRT-funded research. In 2024 RSRT launched a $40 million initiative, Roadmap to Cures, with a goal to bring three genetic medicines, beyond the current gene therapies, to clinical trials by 2028. RSRT's mission is clear, urgent, and personal: to cure Rett syndrome and transform the lives of the people we love. To learn more, please visit. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Media Contact

Monica Coenraads, Rett Syndrome Research Trust, 1 2032435733, [email protected], https://reverserett.org/

SOURCE Rett Syndrome Research Trust