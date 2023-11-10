Rett Syndrome Research Trust Launches the Rett Syndrome Global Registry: A Pioneering Parent-Reported Platform Designed to Expedite the Development of Genetic Medicines

The Rett Syndrome Research Trust (RSRT) is excited to announce the launch of the Rett Syndrome Global Registry, a fully-remote platform for parents to share their knowledge and experiences caring for loved ones with Rett syndrome. Inclusivity is a vital component of the Rett Global Registry. It is accessible to families regardless of geographic location, access to medical facilities, or socioeconomic status. Designed to advance the development of genetic medicines, the Rett Global Registry adheres to FDA guidance documents and complies with regulatory requirements. Biopharmaceutical companies pursuing therapeutic programs for Rett are urgently waiting to analyze data collected from the Rett Global Registry. Parents of children and adults with Rett syndrome are encouraged to register as soon as possible.

TRUMBULL, Conn., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Rett Syndrome Research Trust (RSRT) is excited to announce the launch of the Rett Syndrome Global Registry, a fully-remote platform for parents to share their knowledge and experiences caring for loved ones with Rett syndrome. Inclusivity is a vital component of the Rett Global Registry. It is accessible to families regardless of geographic location, access to medical facilities, or socioeconomic status. Designed to advance the development of genetic medicines, the Rett Global Registry adheres to FDA guidance documents and complies with regulatory requirements. Biopharmaceutical companies pursuing therapeutic programs for Rett are urgently waiting to analyze data collected from the Rett Global Registry. Parents of children and adults with Rett syndrome are encouraged to register as soon as possible.