NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Beryl Institute is thrilled to announce the release of Return on Human Experience: Eight Principles to Inspire Excellence in Healthcare, a new book by industry experts Jason Wolf and Stacy Palmer. Offering a unique perspective on how to drive transformative change in healthcare, this essential resource invites healthcare leaders, clinicians, and dedicated advocates for experience excellence to embrace an integrated approach that drives measurable outcomes.
In Return on Human Experience, Wolf and Palmer explore the transformative impact of aligning an organization's people, processes, and purpose. By embracing the eight principles outlined in the book, healthcare professionals can create an environment that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of those they serve. With insights from a global network of healthcare leaders, grounded in rigorous, unbiased research, the authors present actionable strategies for inspiring excellence in the delivery of care.
This book equips passionate champions for patient experience with innovative insights to drive meaningful change in healthcare. It extends an invitation to join a global movement where improving human experience is central to advancing healthcare into the future.
"Our goal with this book is that it will serve as another connecting force—a lifeline that the healthcare community needs—as it offers insights and tactics to keep these individuals moving forward on their respective journeys," said Stacy Palmer, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at The Beryl Institute. "Our hope is that senior leaders entrusted to guide healthcare organizations will take the messages that lie within these pages as inspiration to transform their organizations to places of great compassion, respect, and collaboration."
The Beryl Institute is the global community of practice committed to elevating the human experience in healthcare. We believe human experience is grounded in the experiences of patients & families, those who work in healthcare, and the communities they serve. We define patient experience as the sum of all interactions, shaped by an organization's culture, that influence patient perceptions across the continuum of care.
