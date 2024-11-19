Return on Human Experience: Eight Principles to Inspire Excellence in Healthcare

"Our goal with this book is that it will serve as another connecting force—a lifeline that the healthcare community needs—as it offers insights and tactics to keep these individuals moving forward on their respective journeys," Post this

This book equips passionate champions for patient experience with innovative insights to drive meaningful change in healthcare. It extends an invitation to join a global movement where improving human experience is central to advancing healthcare into the future.

"Our goal with this book is that it will serve as another connecting force—a lifeline that the healthcare community needs—as it offers insights and tactics to keep these individuals moving forward on their respective journeys," said Stacy Palmer, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at The Beryl Institute. "Our hope is that senior leaders entrusted to guide healthcare organizations will take the messages that lie within these pages as inspiration to transform their organizations to places of great compassion, respect, and collaboration."

The Beryl Institute is the global community of practice committed to elevating the human experience in healthcare. We believe human experience is grounded in the experiences of patients & families, those who work in healthcare, and the communities they serve. We define patient experience as the sum of all interactions, shaped by an organization's culture, that influence patient perceptions across the continuum of care.

