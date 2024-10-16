Returned.com Launches Revolutionary Return Management App in Apple App Store

"Our app eliminates the frustration of tracking policies, searching for receipts, and dealing with customer service chatbots," says Paul Lin, CEO of Returned.com. Post this

Returned.com's mobile app leverages cutting-edge AI technology alongside a dedicated support team to streamline the entire return process. Key features include:

Effortless tracking and management of all purchases in one place.

One-click return initiation.

AI Return Agent® that works in tandem with a dedicated human support team to negotiate returns on behalf of users.

Convenient drop-off location selection.

Clear visibility into return windows, ensuring customers stay informed and organized.

Support for 82 retailers, including major names like Target, Nike, lululemon and REI, with Amazon integration coming soon.

"Our app eliminates the frustration of tracking policies, searching for receipts, and dealing with customer service chatbots," says Paul Lin, CEO of Returned.com.

Retailer Collaboration, Not Competition

Returned.com isn't here to disrupt or challenge retailers, but to solve key pain points in the return process. By enhancing transparency around policies and return windows, the app strengthens retailer-consumer relationships, ultimately boosting loyalty and satisfaction.

The Team Behind the Innovation

The Returned.com team combines deep industry expertise with a user-centric approach. Co-founders Paul Lin and Eliza Lin bring a wealth of experience in e-commerce and product innovation. Paul, who previously founded DrillSpot, drove it to process over four million transactions and generated over $300 million in sales. Eliza brings her background in sales and marketing, ensuring that the product vision aligns with a broader mission to reduce the environmental impact of returns. They are joined by CTO Patrick Justis, whose technical skills drive the app's AI capabilities.

Early Praise and Future Plans

Early users have praised the app for its intuitive design and effective AI assistance. Stacey Thomas, an MVP Alpha tester, shares: "Returned.com is a total game-changer. It's like having a personal assistant for all my online shopping mishaps! No more dealing with customer service—I'm sold!"

With $6.5 million in initial funding and a dedicated 15-person team, Returned.com is poised for rapid growth. Future updates include in-app package pickups, aiming to provide even greater convenience for users.

About Returned.com

Founded in 2023 in Boulder, Colorado, Returned.com is redefining the online shopping experience by simplifying the return process. By merging AI technology with personalized support, Returned.com aims to reduce consumer stress, enhance retailer relationships, and contribute to a more sustainable shopping ecosystem.

Download the Returned.com app now on the Apple App Store. For more information, visit www.returned.com.

