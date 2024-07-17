ReturnGO Brings Seamless Returns & Exchanges to Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Marking Next Step in Cross-Platform Expansion

ReturnGO, a leading post-purchase solution for eCommerce stores, has expanded its platform to include Salesforce Commerce Cloud, enabling retailers to benefit from automated returns and exchange processes.

WILMINGTON, Del., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ReturnGO, a leading post-purchase solution for eCommerce brands, today announced the expansion of its platform to Salesforce Commerce Cloud.

This strategic move is part of ReturnGO's broader initiative to support enterprise-scale eCommerce markets and enhance post-purchase experiences across diverse platforms.

The integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud adds another key platform to ReturnGO's already robust ecosystem, which supports a wide range of major eCommerce solutions including Shopify, Magento 2, BigCommerce, and more. This move allows SFCC merchants to join thousands of satisfied retailers worldwide who benefit from ReturnGO's automated returns and exchanges processes.

"As part of our ongoing commitment to providing an open post-purchase solution that supports any eCommerce platform, we are excited to bring the power of ReturnGO to Salesforce Commerce Cloud merchants," said Aviad Raz, CEO & Co-Founder of ReturnGO. "This integration empowers businesses to simplify their returns process, gain valuable insights from returns data, and deliver exceptional customer experiences."

This expansion, coupled with ReturnGO's ability to seamlessly connect with ERPs, 3PLs, and logistics providers, cements its position as the go-to partner for returns management across eCommerce platforms.

Key benefits for Salesforce Commerce Cloud merchants include:

Streamlined Returns: Automated workflows reduce manual effort and boost operational efficiency.

Enhanced Customer Experience: A smooth, user-friendly return process increases customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Data-Driven Insights: Actionable analytics help optimize inventory management and operations.

Seamless Integration: ReturnGO works harmoniously within existing SFCC environments.

For more information about ReturnGO for Salesforce Commerce Cloud, visit https://returngo.ai/integration/salesforce-commerce-cloud/.

About ReturnGO

ReturnGO is a leading post-purchase solution for more than 2,700 eCommerce merchants worldwide. The innovative platform addresses the growing complexity of the post-purchase process, which has become a critical differentiator for eCommerce businesses. By streamlining returns, exchanges, and other post-purchase touchpoints, ReturnGO helps merchants increase customer satisfaction, improve operational efficiency, and save sales.

Media Contact

Aviad Raz, ReturnGO, 1 (551) 308-0908, [email protected], returngo.ai

SOURCE ReturnGO