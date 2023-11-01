Reunion Costa Rica and East Forest to Co-Host "The Walk Home," a Live Music Ceremony Retreat

My music has come from my own experience and connection with ceremonial journeys. I look forward to sharing this passion at Reunion. Post this

"The alignment in values between Reunion and East Forest, particularly in our respect for the teachings and philosophies of Ram Dass, has guided us to do this event together," said Reunion Founder and Steward Brad Wells. "Our Wisdom Keepers and Contributors take pride in all of the journeys we offer, and music is an important, healing, and joyful part of the experience. The chance to work with an artist beloved by the community in this way is an exceptional opportunity, and we are grateful to welcome East Forest to Reunion."

"My music has come from my own experience and connection with ceremonial journeys," said East Forest. "I look forward to sharing this passion at Reunion."

In addition to his work as a multimedia artist encompassing studio albums and collaborations with fellow artists and research institutes, East Forest has spoken or presented at Stanford d.school, Naropa, SXSW, and Yale University.

ABOUT REUNION

Reunion is a leading not-for-profit plant medicine center, combining Indigenous wisdom teachers from diverse lineages blending the best of ancient and modern modalities. Located in Costa Rica, Reunion is an eco-luxe, medically licensed campus with a beach-front location providing a safe setting for personal growth, healing, and transformation. Rooted in reciprocity, 100% of proceeds support impact initiatives, including Indigenous medicine stewards, the replenishment of sacred plants for future generations, and scholarship programs to expand access.

ABOUT EAST FOREST

East Forest is a musician, producer, and ceremony guide who uses the power of music to guide listeners through deep journeys of introspection. The electro-acoustic project is led by Krishna-Trevor Oswalt and straddles the worlds of ambient, neoclassical, electronic, and indie-pop to help fans explore the uncharted territories of inner space. Since its debut in 2008, the project has included notable collaborators such as Ram Dass, Jon Hopkins, Nick Mulvey, and Peter Broderick.

