Reunion Costa Rica Completes 3-Year Campus Renewal, Deepening Its Commitment to Safe, Sacred, and Guest-Supported Healing

"Many guests choose Reunion in Costa Rica over more remote or rustic jungle retreats because it offers a unique balance of sacred tradition and modern comfort and safety," said Brad Wells, Reunion's Founder. "These upgrades reflect our values and an evolution in service of care. Every improvement was made with the guest journey in mind, ensuring the space fully supports every facet of it."

The enhancements span all aspects of the oceanfront campus — from upgraded guest rooms and wellness amenities to refinements in infrastructure and design that harmonize with the surrounding nature. A key outcome of the renewal is the addition of thoughtfully designed guest rooms, expanding private accommodation options. While shared rooms remain an option for those seeking connection, many guests prefer the quiet reflection, integration, and rest that private spaces offer.

Importantly, retreat sizes remain intentionally small — reinforcing Reunion's commitment to individualized support, community fostering, and a grounded healing experience.

While this three-year renewal marks a significant milestone in Reunion's evolution, the campus remains a living, breathing haven — one that continues to evolve with intention and care. Future enhancements and healing spaces are thoughtfully planned as part of the future, rooted in guest feedback and guided by the center's dedication to safety, honoring tradition, and deeply personalized healing.

ABOUT REUNION COSTA RICA

Reunion is a leading not-for-profit plant medicine center located on the Pacific coast of Costa Rica, where ancient ceremonial traditions meet medically licensed, modern wellness practices. With a focus on safety, integrity, and sacred healing, Reunion provides guests with a beachfront sanctuary to reconnect with themselves, supported by experienced facilitators and a compassionate team. All proceeds are reinvested to advance its mission, support the land, and care for the community it serves.

