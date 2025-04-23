Reunion Costa Rica Expands Plant Medicine Retreats to Meet Growing Global Demand and Welcome More Guests Seeking a Deeper Sense of Meaning and Connection

"We witness deep transformation in those who come to Reunion," says Brad Wells, Founder and Steward. "It's the medicine, the care, and the sacred space that open the heart. With Wakana guiding year-round, we're able to answer the growing call for this work." Post this

The decision to expand retreat offerings is inspired by several key developments, most notably the appointment of Wakana White Owl as Reunion's full-time ceremonial leader. Wakana is a medicine woman with over 40 years of experience guiding plant medicine ceremonies throughout the Americas. Her deep lineage, intuitive wisdom, and heartfelt presence have become a powerful source of transformation for Reunion guests.

"We've seen profound changes in those who come to Reunion," says Brad Wells, Founder and Steward. "Many describe their experience as life-changing — because of the medicine, the depth of care, intention, and the reverent space. With Wakana now leading more ceremonies year-round, we're able to answer the growing call and make this experience available to more people."

Reunion's Ayahuasca retreats are designed as immersive journeys — rooted in Indigenous wisdom, supported by a caring facilitation team, and enhanced by modern wellness practices, integration coaching, breathwork, and farm-to-table nourishment — empowering guests to access a more purposeful, connected, and meaningful life.

The name "Reunion" speaks to the essence of the experience: a coming home to oneself. It represents the process of reconnecting with who we truly are — and from that renewed sense of self, forming more authentic connections with others. This inner reconnection opens the door to a deeper sense of purpose, belonging, and happiness.

Reunion invites new and returning guests to discover a deeper sense of meaning and experience the transformational potential of sacred medicine in a safe, caring environment. Availability and registration are now open at www.reunionexperience.org/schedule-pricing.

ABOUT REUNION COSTA RICA

Reunion is a leading not-for-profit plant medicine center located on the Pacific coast of Costa Rica where ancient ceremonial traditions meet modern wellness practices. Reunion is a medically licensed beach-front campus offering guests a safe and sacred space for healing, growth, and connection and is committed to reinvesting 100% of its proceeds into advancing its mission, supporting the land, and caring for those it serves.

