Reunion Costa Rica To Launch "Nourish Market," Deepening Guests' Plant Medicine Retreat Experience Through Nutrition

"Today's busy lifestyle takes a toll on the body, and the way we nourish ourselves becomes part of our healing experience," said Brad Wells, Founder of Reunion. "Nourish Market ensures that the guest is more fully supported in their transformation and path to discovering a deeper sense of meaning."

How Nourish Market Supports Reunion's Ayahuasca Retreats

By introducing living foods like sprouts, microgreens, and wheatgrass, guests enter ceremony in a lighter, clearer state.

Nutritionally dense food reduces inflammation in the body, clears the digestive tract, and improves energetic receptiveness—creating optimal conditions for guests to work with Ayahuasca.

Every ingredient served at Reunion is intentional—allowing the body to reset, restore, and renew.

In partnership with Jose and Jorge Domínguez and Federico Córdoba of Vertigreens, Costa Rica's pioneering vertical farming company, Nourish Market grows all organic sprouts, microgreens, leafy greens, and wheatgrass directly on the Reunion campus removing the need for importing, packaging, and fuel-intensive transport. This ensures unmatched freshness, shortens the distance between farm and table, and embodies the sustainability values Reunion upholds.

Nourish Market will feature the most advanced indoor growing systems in Costa Rica, powered by state-of-the-art vertical farming technology. These cutting-edge systems will use precision-controlled environments and multilayer aeroponic design to grow nutrient-dense foods year-round—without pesticides or waste. As Costa Rica's largest and most sophisticated technology-driven growing operation, Nourish Market will be setting a new national standard for sustainable agriculture.

Led by Experts in Living Foods

The Nourish Market initiative is led by a team with unmatched expertise in nutrition, vertical agriculture, and wellness-based food systems:

José Domínguez, President of Vertigreens and graduate of the renowned Zamorano Agricultural School, brings a passion for sustainability and deep cultivation knowledge. His background in the restaurant industry shaped his commitment to quality and flavor, while his leadership has positioned Vertigreens as Costa Rica's top source for gourmet mushrooms, microgreens, edible flowers, and baby leaves—serving health-focused chefs and communities across the country.

Sean Herbert is a seasoned health consultant, entrepreneur and microgreens expert, having founded and ran GotSprouts—a leading in-soil microgreen farm—for 17 years. After supporting his wife through cancer and managing his own Crohn's disease with green juice and living foods, Sean became a devoted advocate for food as medicine. Since selling GotSprouts in 2024, his work now focuses on advancing gut health through nutrient-dense, accessible systems that bring living foods to the heart of healing.

Federico Córdoba is an Agricultural Engineer and leader in controlled-environment farming, with deep expertise in hydroponics and vertical agriculture. A graduate of the Zamorano Agricultural School and Kansas State University, he has designed highly sustainable and high-yield indoor systems for both urban and rural environments. His focus is to produce more with less, while maintaining the highest nutritional value.

Jorge Domínguez, a Certified Health Coach and Director of Operations at Vertigreens, ensures seamless logistics while championing health education and wellness. He connects the dots between growing and healing, helping guests understand how food affects mood, energy, and long-term health. His dedication to both quality and community has made Vertigreens a standout in the local food movement.

Nourish Market will officially launch in Fall of 2025.

ABOUT REUNION COSTA RICA

Reunion is a leading not-for-profit plant medicine center located on the Pacific coast of Costa Rica, where ancient ceremonial traditions meet medically licensed, modern wellness practices. With a focus on safety, integrity, and sacred healing, Reunion provides guests with a beachfront sanctuary to reconnect with themselves, supported by experienced facilitators and a compassionate team. All proceeds are reinvested to advance its mission, support the land, and care for the community it serves.

