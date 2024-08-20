ReUp Living Acquires Justin Bieber's Former Hawaii Vacation Home, Plans Major Renovation to Restore Architectural Vision

With plans to renovate the iconic Waterfalling Estate on Hawaii's Hamakua Coast and return the luxury property to its original glory, ReUp continues to push the boundaries of what is possible with new technology in the real estate market.

HAMAKUA, Hawaii, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ReUp Living, the pre-listing solution for homeowners, buyers and real estate agents that increases a home's value by remodeling it with no risk or upfront costs before selling, proudly announces the acquisition of the prestigious Waterfalling Estate on Hawaii's Big Island. This ultra-luxury property, known for its stunning natural waterfalls and having served as Justin Bieber's vacation home, will undergo significant renovations to restore it to the original architect's intentions.

"When we saw the potential in Waterfalling Estate, we knew it was a perfect fit for ReUp's innovative approach to real estate," said Ryan Sawchuk, founder of ReUp. "Our goal is to honor the original architectural vision while incorporating modern enhancements that elevate the property to its full potential. The partnership of the original builder to work with us on this project further highlights the community's desire to see this historic estate continue its legacy."

Waterfalling Estate, perched atop a cliff on Hawaii's Hamakua Coast, has also been a filming location for popular TV shows like CBS's "Love Island" and MTV's "Ex on the Beach." This nearly 11,000-square-foot property features five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a 16-foot deep Olympic pool with a two-story waterslide, a nine-hole golf course and a tennis stadium. Its most spectacular feature, however, is the pair of largest, privately owned natural waterfalls in the U.S. cascading into the ocean, offering a serene and dramatic backdrop that has caught the eye of numerous celebrities and TV producers.

"When I bought the property, I saw it as an undervalued gem that, with the right investment, could be restored to its former glory," said Eric Lochtefeld, Chairman of ReUp. "These special properties need unique representation. When ReUp successfully renovates and sells this property for its true worth, it will be a significant achievement."

As part of the renovation process, ReUp has created a Digital Twin of the Waterfalling Estate. This 3D model allows prospective buyers to tour the property virtually and visualize the planned renovations, choosing from literally millions of permutations to make it their own. Instead of having to make changes to an existing home months after the purchase, buyers get the home they want the day they move in.

"The beauty of our platform is that whatever a buyer envisions, they can have," Sawchuk said. "The house is built with a helicopter landing pad, for example. Personally, I would want a hot tub or tiki-club, but someone else might want a helicopter pad. This shows the difference with ReUp — the seller shouldn't dictate what's done; it should be through our platform so buyers can request modifications before they move in."

ReUp's acquisition and planned restoration of the Waterfalling Estate signify a strong entry into the luxury real estate market, showcasing the brand's capability to handle high-end properties and complex renovations.

"ReUp is creating tools for everyone involved — agents, buyers and sellers," said Lochtefeld. "Renovations are challenging if you haven't done it before, so any tools that streamline this process are beneficial. ReUp supports both buyers and sellers, empowering property owners to overcome the fear of selling for less than their property's worth."

ABOUT REUP LIVING:

ReUp is a pre-listing solution for homeowners, buyers, and real estate agents that increases a home's value by remodeling it with no risk or upfront costs before selling. Founded in 2021 by Ryan Sawchuk, ReUp began franchising in 2022 and has set out to transform the real estate process by updating tired homes with turnkey home improvements that require no upfront costs. Unlike traditional real estate transactions, ReUp covers the renovation costs and then splits the profit from increased home values, ensuring higher gains from real estate sales. The company can also simultaneously allow buyers to customize the new home while financing is closing. ReUp takes care of all renovation costs, sourcing, project management, and communication, while only using licensed and insured general contractors on all projects. ReUp is making home improvements accessible and stress-free so sellers can increase the value of their homes, buyers can customize and update the home of their dreams, and real estate agents can maximize their profitability through higher property values post-renovation. For more information on ReUp or a ReUp Franchise, visit ReUpLiving.com.

