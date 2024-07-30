ReUp Living's Recent Expansion and Innovation Continue Fueling Growth

ReUp Living is experiencing significant momentum midway through 2024, marked by new market entries, innovative initiatives and strategic expansions within existing franchises.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ReUp Living is poised for impressive growth following notable developments and expansions in the first two quarters of 2024. ReUp is an innovative concept that increases a home's real estate value by remodeling it with no risk and upfront costs before selling. By eliminating concerns about cash flow from the start, as no upfront payments are required, ReUp franchisees can begin operations immediately after a home contract is signed.

Unlike traditional real estate transactions, ReUp franchisees finance the renovation costs through the franchisor and then share the profits from the increased home values, ensuring higher gains from real estate sales. Additionally, franchisees allow buyers to customize their new homes with finishes, flooring, hardware and materials while the financing is closing. The entire renovation process utilizes proprietary 3-D immersion, lidar and AI technology integrated into a smartphone, which is compatible with project management dashboards, MLS listing integration, and structural remodels.

The brand launched two new franchises in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Tampa, Florida, both representing new markets for ReUp Living. The brand isn't stopping there; ReUp is pushing into target markets by leveraging strategic connections with brokerages.

"We've got some pretty big momentum at the moment," said Ryan Sawchuk, founder of ReUp Living. "We've got a number of large brokerages that are coming online in Maryland and South Carolina. We have a lot of momentum right now up in Washington and also Oregon, too."

In addition to these new franchise locations, which are part of the company's strategy to support its brokers, ReUp Living is also pushing hard on several innovative fronts. A major focus has been on bolstering its internal sales teams to further support franchisees.

"Our Idaho team now has six account executives and the largest pipeline they've ever had," Sawchuk said.

ReUp Living is also opening its first Experience Center in Las Vegas this fall, which will serve as a showroom where potential buyers can design their dream homes and test materials. The Experience Center will be piloting a new concept, allowing buyers to customize home finishes while also providing services from partners like interior designers and title companies. This flagship center aims to enhance the home buying and selling process, utilizing virtual reality for design visualization. This aligns with ReUp's mission to empower both sellers and buyers, offering a no-upfront-cost remodeling process that maximizes property value.

The upcoming launch of the Buyers Program is another exciting development for ReUp Living.

"The Buyers Program is the opposite side of our Sellers Program, where we help buyers create equity in the house they just bought. That's going to be massive," Sawchuk said. "It is really going to help Millennials and Gen Zs get onto the property ladder. It may even be more successful than our Sellers Program because housing prices are so high right now and affordability is out of reach for many. We are really excited about what the Buyers Program will help the younger generations accomplish."

ReUp Living is also enhancing its relationship with brokers through the continued development of its white-label solutions. This approach has proven successful and will remain a core focus as the brand moves forward.

The first half of 2024 also saw changes to ReUp Living's leadership team. "Zach Arrington is in charge of our digital product base," said Sawchuk, "focusing on ensuring that the user experience is butterfly smooth."

In addition, Bradley Myers is now taking on the role as president of ReUp. Myers has been instrumental in raising capital over the past year, a role that will now expand to oversee broader company operations. The launch of ReUp Living's fund, which is now fully operational and receiving capital commitments, is another strategic move designed to reduce capital costs for franchisees, further fueling growth and expansion.

ReUp Living has had a dynamic start to 2024 and has a clear strategy for continued expansion, making it well poised for continued growth in the real estate franchise industry. With plans to sign 30 new franchisees over the next three years, the brand's target markets for expansion include Charlotte, Raleigh, Atlanta, Charleston, Jacksonville, Tampa and many more.

To find out more information on costs to buy this franchise, please visit https://www.reupliving.com/franchising.

ABOUT REUP LIVING:

ReUp is a pre-listing solution for homeowners, buyers, and real estate agents that increases a home's value by remodeling it with no risk or upfront costs before selling. Founded in 2021 by Ryan Sawchuk, ReUp began franchising in 2022 and has set out to transform the real estate process by updating tired homes with turnkey home improvements that require no upfront costs. Unlike traditional real estate transactions, ReUp covers the renovation costs and then splits the profit from increased home values, ensuring higher gains from real estate sales. The company can also simultaneously allow buyers to customize the new home while financing is closing. ReUp takes care of all renovation costs, sourcing, project management, and communication, while only using licensed and insured general contractors on all projects. ReUp is making home improvements accessible and stress-free so sellers can increase the value of their homes, buyers can customize and update the home of their dreams, and real estate agents can maximize their profitability through higher property values post-renovation. For more information on ReUp or a ReUp Franchise, visit ReUpLiving.com.

