Rev Up Your Engines for the Kansas City Auto Show at Bartle Hall March 14 - 17, 2024

Car Lovers Get Ready for Four Days of Auto-Infused Innovation!
KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT: For nearly 100 years, the Kansas City Auto Show has been a popular event that draws thousands of car lovers, shoppers, and automobile enthusiasts throughout the Midwest. From Alfa Romeo to Volkswagen, the 2024 show will feature the latest model cars, trucks, crossovers, SUVs, alternative fuel vehicles, hybrids and more.
Visitors will experience the innovation driving today's auto industry. Showgoers can expect an experiential show with the return of the Electric Vehicle Experience, a one-stop-shop for electric vehicle test rides and education.
WHERE: Bartle Hall - 301 West 13th St, Kansas City, Missouri
WHEN: March 14 - 17, 2024 (Thursday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
WEBSITE: kcautoshow.com
TICKETS: Buy online and save $3. Adult admission costs $17 online and $20 at the box office.
Children ages 8 to 12 years are $8 online and $10 at the box office.
Ages 7 and under are free.
FOLLOW US on Facebook and Instagram!
WHO: Hosted by the Automobile Dealers Association of Kansas City
ABOUT: The Automobile Dealers Association of Kansas City is the trade association of the more than 100 franchised new car dealerships in the metro area. Our dealers sell 70,000 new vehicles yearly and directly employ over 8,000 people, with another 5,000 jobs attributable to automotive retail. New car automobile dealers are a significant economic engine throughout the greater Kansas City region. The tax revenue generated by dealerships exceeds half a billion dollars annually. Since 2011, our Charitable Foundation has returned over $2 million to the community each year by supporting dozens of worthy organizations.
The Automobile Dealers Association of Kansas City was formed in 1909 to represent the interests of new car and truck dealers in the area. The primary purpose, then and now, has been to make it as easy as possible for dealers and their customers to buy, sell and maintain automotive vehicles. Many things have changed in the automotive world over the past 115 years, but a dealer's commitment to their customers still stands the test of time.
Media Contact
Larry Carl, Automobile Dealers Association of Greater Kansas City, (913) 345-8970, [email protected], https://kcautoshow.com/
Elaina Boudreau, BELA Communications, 913.660.0548, [email protected]
SOURCE Automobile Dealers Association of Greater Kansas City
Share this article