Rev1 Ventures Connects Investors and Founders to Drive Startup Growth in Ohio

Graduate companies that will be participating in the showcase include:

iCarenetwork: iCarenetwork delivers an innovative senior care solution that brings together care coordination and operations for senior care businesses.

eGame Studio: Providing a Learning Command Center for instructors and employees to train collaboratively.

Objective Reality: Software/hardware solution that enables consumers and companies to use 3D headsets in real-time efficiently and easily.

Lasoh: Enabling vacation rental managers to break free from Airbnb by putting their guests on repeat.

ShopFrame: With technology that transforms static images into shoppable ads, ShopFrame delivers dynamic, clickable product placement for a seamless user experience that drives conversions.

Razi Title: Enabling a more efficient title transfer by providing insanely fast and accurate access to prior policies.

US Positronix: Commercializing a low-power, high-load magnetic levitation and propulsion system with an initial focus on warehouse automation solutions.

WaterWise Technologies: Developing an aquatic drone for algae bloom management in water treatment facilities.

SenseIC s: SenseICs delivers next-generation, customizable integrated circuits and full turnkey chip solutions through trusted microelectronics supply chains, accelerating innovation and time to market for our customers.

To help people learn more about the companies and Rev1's unique approach to supporting the startup ecosystem, Rev1 is hosting an event at Rev1 Labs on Thursday, July 11 from 4-7pm ET. Those interested in networking, sharing experiences, and exploring potential partnerships can register here.

About Rev1 Ventures

Rev1 Ventures is the venture development studio that helps tech startups scale and corporates innovate. A top seed investor in the Midwest, Rev1 supports and invests in early-stage companies in software, life sciences, and other advanced technologies through Rev1 Capital while fueling innovation and a thriving tech ecosystem for startups and corporations alike. By leveraging its network of corporate, community, and research partnerships, Rev1 helps high-growth companies validate customers, build teams, and access funding while enabling corporate partners to identify, source, and invest in startups. This unique approach breeds innovation, improves startup success rates, and helps entrepreneurs build great companies. Rev1 operates as a nonprofit funded by more than 45 corporate and community partners, including The Ohio Third Frontier. Rev1's clients have generated over $4B in economic impact. For more information, visit http://www.rev1ventures.com.

