Revalytics.ai Launches Real-Time Revenue Control for the Trades

Moneyball Engine For The Trades Post this

Real-Time Revenue Control is the ability to detect revenue loss as it happens, identify what is at risk before it is gone, and trigger action while recovery is still possible. Unlike traditional reporting tools that explain missed revenue after the fact, Revalytics.ai is built to help operators intervene while money is still moving through the business.

Powered by proprietary AI built specifically for the trades, Revalytics.ai analyzes call activity, marketing performance, and revenue signals in real time to uncover marketing burn, identify revenue at risk, and trigger alerts while recovery is still possible.

For trade businesses, every unanswered lead is potentially wasted ad spend and lost revenue. For many home service businesses, revenue leakage and marketing burn are not isolated problems. They are the norm. Revalytics.ai helps operators detect breakdowns across demand generation, lead handling, booking performance, operational execution, and closed revenue before missed opportunities become permanent losses.

This is not reporting. It is in-the-moment intervention. When a high-value lead goes unanswered for more than five minutes, Revalytics.ai can trigger a live alert and escalation workflow so teams can follow up before revenue is lost. In dozens of cases, that real-time intervention helped recover over $5,000 per week.

That same visibility helps operators reduce marketing burn by exposing where paid demand is being wasted on leads that go unanswered, unbooked, or mishandled.

"Using Revalytics, we cut our PPC budget by $5,000 in just one week after seeing where marketing dollars were being wasted," said Brandon Redmond, Owner of Transou's Plumbing & Septic.

"Revalytics helped us recover $121,000 in just 90 days," said Ashley Hileman, Owner of Home Heroes Plumbing Heating & Air. "For a local small business, being able to see and recover leads slipping through the cracks in real time has been a game changer for us."

"Most businesses in the trades are still using reports to explain revenue loss after it happens," said Varsha Mishra, Co-Founder of Revalytics.ai. "We built Revalytics.ai to give operators something fundamentally different: the ability to detect revenue risk while money is still moving, act before loss becomes permanent, and recover opportunities that would have otherwise slipped away. Revalytics.ai calls this approach 'Moneyball for the trades' - giving home service businesses the visibility to run on real-time signals instead of gut instinct."

With this launch, Revalytics.ai is establishing a new standard for revenue performance in the trades, one built on immediate visibility, faster action, and tighter control over the dollars that drive growth.

For more information, visit Revalytics.ai or contact Varsha Mishra at [email protected].

About Revalytics.ai

Revalytics.ai is defining the Real-Time Revenue Control category for the trades. Powered by proprietary AI, the platform helps businesses detect revenue risk as it emerges, trigger action while opportunities are still recoverable, and protect every dollar in motion across marketing, operations, and revenue performance.

Media Contact

Varsha Mishra, Revalytics, 855-334-3563, [email protected], https://revalytics.ai/

SOURCE Revalytics