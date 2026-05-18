Revalytics.ai Launches Real-Time Revenue Control for the Trades

Revalytics.ai announced the launch of "Real-Time Revenue Control," a new AI-powered approach designed to help home service businesses detect and prevent revenue loss as it happens. Unlike traditional reporting tools that analyze missed opportunities after the fact, the platform monitors call activity, marketing performance, and revenue signals in real time to identify risks and trigger immediate action. By alerting teams to issues like unanswered high-value leads, businesses can recover revenue that would otherwise be lost and reduce wasted marketing spend. Early users report significant savings and revenue recovery, with some reclaiming thousands of dollars weekly. Revalytics.ai positions this launch as a new standard for the trades, enabling operators to act on live data rather than hindsight.
Helping home service businesses answer one question: How much money did your business lose today?
AUSTIN, Texas, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reports do not protect revenue. They explain the damage after it is already done. Revalytics.ai is changing that.
Today, Revalytics.ai announced the launch of Real-Time Revenue Control, a new category created for the trades.
Real-Time Revenue Control is the ability to detect revenue loss as it happens, identify what is at risk before it is gone, and trigger action while recovery is still possible. Unlike traditional reporting tools that explain missed revenue after the fact, Revalytics.ai is built to help operators intervene while money is still moving through the business.
Powered by proprietary AI built specifically for the trades, Revalytics.ai analyzes call activity, marketing performance, and revenue signals in real time to uncover marketing burn, identify revenue at risk, and trigger alerts while recovery is still possible.
For trade businesses, every unanswered lead is potentially wasted ad spend and lost revenue. For many home service businesses, revenue leakage and marketing burn are not isolated problems. They are the norm. Revalytics.ai helps operators detect breakdowns across demand generation, lead handling, booking performance, operational execution, and closed revenue before missed opportunities become permanent losses.
This is not reporting. It is in-the-moment intervention. When a high-value lead goes unanswered for more than five minutes, Revalytics.ai can trigger a live alert and escalation workflow so teams can follow up before revenue is lost. In dozens of cases, that real-time intervention helped recover over $5,000 per week.
That same visibility helps operators reduce marketing burn by exposing where paid demand is being wasted on leads that go unanswered, unbooked, or mishandled.
"Using Revalytics, we cut our PPC budget by $5,000 in just one week after seeing where marketing dollars were being wasted," said Brandon Redmond, Owner of Transou's Plumbing & Septic.
"Revalytics helped us recover $121,000 in just 90 days," said Ashley Hileman, Owner of Home Heroes Plumbing Heating & Air. "For a local small business, being able to see and recover leads slipping through the cracks in real time has been a game changer for us."
"Most businesses in the trades are still using reports to explain revenue loss after it happens," said Varsha Mishra, Co-Founder of Revalytics.ai. "We built Revalytics.ai to give operators something fundamentally different: the ability to detect revenue risk while money is still moving, act before loss becomes permanent, and recover opportunities that would have otherwise slipped away. Revalytics.ai calls this approach 'Moneyball for the trades' - giving home service businesses the visibility to run on real-time signals instead of gut instinct."
With this launch, Revalytics.ai is establishing a new standard for revenue performance in the trades, one built on immediate visibility, faster action, and tighter control over the dollars that drive growth.
For more information, visit Revalytics.ai or contact Varsha Mishra at [email protected].
About Revalytics.ai
Revalytics.ai is defining the Real-Time Revenue Control category for the trades. Powered by proprietary AI, the platform helps businesses detect revenue risk as it emerges, trigger action while opportunities are still recoverable, and protect every dollar in motion across marketing, operations, and revenue performance.
Media Contact
Varsha Mishra, Revalytics, 855-334-3563, [email protected], https://revalytics.ai/
SOURCE Revalytics
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