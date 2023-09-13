Revco Solutions Named Best Places To Work In Collections

Organization brings over 75 years of healthcare revenue cycle experience, earns award for third straight year

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revco Solutions, Inc. is proud to announce it was selected as one of the Best Places to Work in Collections for 2023 by the ACA International and Best Companies Group. This annual survey and award program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in the collections industry.

This is the third year in a row that Revco Solutions was selected as a top company.

"Revco attracts the very best talent, and we appreciate our team's tireless work effort, not only for our clients but for our Revco family, which enables accolades such as this," shared Steve Gayheart, COO of Revco Solutions. Added Mark Schabel, CEO, "Our Revco staff embodies our motto of 'serving one another so we can serve the world' and being selected as a Best Company to Work in Collections supports our belief that serving others starts within our own four walls. We will continue to work tirelessly to be considered for this award each and every year and my deepest thank you to ACA International and Best Companies Group for showcasing our team's efforts for the past three years."

The Best Companies Group's process includes a rigorous two-part survey process. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second portion of the process was an employee survey designed to measure each employee experience. Typically, a randomly selected group of employees is asked to participate, however Revco Solutions made the investment to have all of their employees surveyed – over 450 nationwide. Revco Solutions is pleased that year-over-year, our employee satisfaction continues to increase. "We will continue to cultivate an environment that builds culture and ultimately our team's happiness in the workplace," added Schabel.

About Revco Solutions

Revco Solutions, Inc. brings over 75 years of healthcare revenue cycle experience, utilizing the latest omni-channel patient communications and innovative business intelligence tools. With solutions scalable to our clients' unique needs, we provide an industry-leading secure, compliant, and patient-friendly framework, powered by our service-oriented staff. Revco Solutions manages billions in placements annually from hundreds of physician practices, hospitals, and health systems, including several of the country's top ten largest non-profit systems. To learn more, visit www.RevcoSolutions.com.

Media Contact

