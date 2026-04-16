Revcuity Launches to Help Brands Capture Untapped Revenue at the Point-of-Sale, Backed by FPG & ABRY Partners

Many of the most important revenue moments still happen face-to-face with the customer. By embedding experienced Performance Managers within client operations, we help teams consistently deliver great service while confidently presenting products and services that enhance the customer experience. Post this

Backed by FPG's legacy of trusted partnerships with blue-chip brands including Nissan, Toyota, Hyatt, Marriott, Hilton, Universal Theme Parks, Hertz, Avis Budget Group, Zurich, Jet2Holidays, ShareNow, and Europcar, Revcuity brings proven methodologies and real-world expertise with unmatched credibility.

Revcuity is a natural extension of FPG, built on the same ownership, leadership, and performance DNA, but purpose-built for dedicated field execution and revenue acceleration. While FPG continues to lead in strategy, analytics, and the IN-Gauge platform, Revcuity is designed to embed directly into client operations and drive immediate impact.

Revcuity is led by Ken Stellon, President, a long-time leader within FPG with deep experience in driving revenue performance, frontline execution, and client growth across hospitality, automotive, and service industries. Stellon has played a key role in shaping the company's go-to-market strategy and bringing Revcuity's field-based performance model to life.

"Many of the most important revenue moments still happen face-to-face with the customer," said Stellon. "By embedding experienced Performance Managers directly within client operations, we help teams consistently deliver great service while confidently presenting the products and services that enhance the customer experience."

The company will initially focus on industries where point-of-sale performance plays a critical role in revenue growth and guest experience, including hospitality, automotive, financial services, and contact centers.

As Geoffrey Toffetti, CEO of FPG, explains, "Revcuity builds on the foundation we've established at FPG, taking our proven performance approach and applying it with even greater focus on execution and measurable revenue impact. We've spent three decades refining what drives performance at the front line and now have the ability to scale this model across industries with greater speed and consistency. Revcuity represents a natural evolution of our business, allowing us to combine strategic insight with embedded execution to deliver measurable, sustained revenue growth for our clients."

For more information, visit www.revcuity.com connect on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, or contact [email protected] to learn how Revcuity can help accelerate revenue performance within your organization.

Media Contact

Andrew Rodriguez, Revcuity, 1 4074350960, [email protected], www.revcuity.com

SOURCE Revcuity