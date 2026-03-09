RevCycle, Inc. Appoints Tracy Dudek as President to Advance Best-in-Class Revenue Cycle Performance

Healthcare Revenue Cycle and Receivables Management Leader Joins RevCycle, Inc. to Strengthen Client Partnerships and Operational Performance

MARSHFIELD, Wis., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RevCycle, Inc., a national provider of healthcare revenue cycle management and receivables management services, today announced the appointment of Tracy Dudek as President, effective March 2, 2026. Dudek will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Brent Bergman and will oversee the organization's operational strategy, client partnership initiatives, and performance optimization efforts.

"We are excited to welcome Tracy to RevCycle, Inc.," said Brent Bergman, CEO of RevCycle, Inc. "Her depth of experience and leadership style align closely with our commitment to our clients and our people. I am confident she will help us continue building strong partnerships and delivering meaningful results."

Dudek brings extensive leadership experience in healthcare revenue cycle management, receivables management, contact center operations, and operational transformation. Most recently, she led Patient Billing at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she advanced process consistency, digital engagement strategies, and measurable operational outcomes.

Prior to that, Dudek spent nearly two decades in executive leadership roles within the third-party debt collection and healthcare revenue cycle industry, serving in positions including President, Chief Operating Officer, and Director of Operations. Throughout her career, she has led large-scale operational teams, implemented enterprise technology initiatives, and driven strategic growth across multi-site organizations.

Leadership Focus and Strategic Priorities

As President of RevCycle, Inc., Dudek will focus on improving operational efficiency, enhancing early-out and revenue cycle business process outsourcing services, reinforcing the organization's strong commitment to compliance and industry best practices, and advancing technology-driven capabilities that deliver measurable value to clients.

"I am honored to join RevCycle, Inc. at such an exciting time," said Dudek. "The organization has a strong foundation, talented teams, and trusted client relationships. I look forward to working alongside our leadership and operational teams to continue advancing performance and delivering measurable value to our clients."

About RevCycle, Inc.

RevCycle, Inc. provides healthcare revenue cycle management and receivables management services to healthcare organizations and financial services clients across the United States. The company partners with hospitals, health systems, and financial institutions to deliver compliant, performance-driven recovery strategies that balance operational efficiency with a dignified consumer experience.

With a foundation rooted in operational excellence, advanced technology, and industry compliance standards, RevCycle, Inc. supports clients through a full range of services including full range of self-pay services including first-party patient engagement, early-out revenue cycle support, and third-party receivables management.

RevCycle, Inc. remains committed to its pursuit of best-in-class performance and will continue investing in operational excellence, technology advancement, and strategic growth to support healthcare organizations nationwide.

Media Contact

Rick Reeves, RevCycle, Inc., 1 715-486-2112, [email protected], www.revcycle.com

SOURCE RevCycle, Inc.