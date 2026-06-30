RevCycle Partners Forms Billing and Credentialing Partnership with EyePegasus

EyePegasus is the eleventh platform that RevCycle Partners supports with its outsourced revenue cycle management services. Post this

EyePegasus is the eleventh platform that RevCycle Partners supports with its outsourced revenue cycle management services. The company has committed to serving all the major software platforms that optometry practices rely on.

EyePegasus has gained rapid traction among independent optometrists drawn to its modern, cloud-native design. A true all-in-one platform built exclusively for optometry, it combines EHR, practice management, patient engagement, and AI-powered workflows—all in a system designed to be intuitive enough that practices can get up and running with minimal disruption.

"We built EyePegasus to give optometrists a platform that works the way they do—fast, intuitive, and without unnecessary complexity," says Karoline Souza, Co-Founder and COO of EyePegasus. "Having RevCycle Partners available to our users means practices can now pair the EyePegasus experience with a trusted team handling the revenue cycle side. It's a natural fit for any practice that wants to run leaner and focus on their patients."

RevCycle Partners is one of the largest and oldest providers of outsourced revenue cycle management services in the optometric industry. Known for its unmatched billing and claims management expertise, the company offers billing, credentialing, and eligibility and benefits verification as a strategic alternative to managing those functions in-house. Founded in 2018 by CEO Paul Hartge and Executive VP of Services Christine Schneider, RevCycle Partners has expanded its support across all the major software platforms serving optometry today.

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SOURCE RevCycle Partners