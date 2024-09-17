RevCycle Partners Launches Vision Claims Keying Service to Free Up Optometry Billing Staff Capacity

RevCycle's team will key claims for routine exams, contact lens exams, and/or contact lenses, including medically reported exams and medically necessary contact lenses. Post this

"The most important benefits we can give to an office with this service are time and turnaround."

The new RevCycle Partners service provides support for four critical vision payers: VSP, EyeMed, Davis Vision, and Superior Vision. RevCycle's team will key claims for routine exams, contact lens exams, and/or contact lenses, including medically reported exams and medically necessary contact lenses.

"This has been a huge time-saver for me," says Donna Williams, an eyecare practice office manager. "I did the billing for the vision plans, and RevCycle Partners' new keying service has freed me up to be able to do the management part of my job."

RevCycle Partners is the leading domain expert in the eyecare insurance billing industry. RevCycle Partners has designed and built an enterprise insurance billing technology used for hundreds eyecare practices. The technology integrates with all of today's major eyecare PMS/EHR platforms. The RevCycle Partners billing team uses the technology to manage the vision claims keying process, protecting practice data and ensuring full HIPAA compliance.

RevCycle Partners was originally started as a billing service of RevolutionEHR, but in 2018, RevCycle Partners separated from RevolutionEHR and formed an independent company. Founded by Paul Hartge, former COO of RevolutionEHR, and Christine Schneider, former Director of Billing Services at RevolutionEHR, the company serves hundreds of practices across the United States with its billing and credentialing services.

For more information, visit https://revcycle-partners.com/optometry-rcm-services/vision-claims-keying/. For media inquiries, contact Kirsten Tangeros at [email protected].

Media Contact

Kirsten Tangeros, CZ Strategy, 1 847-454-5783, [email protected], czstrategy.com

SOURCE RevCycle