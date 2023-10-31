RevCycle Partners Now Supports MaximEyes.com EHR and Practice Management Software

We are excited to embrace the operational benefits of a cloud platform and look forward to working with practices using the system. Post this

MaximEyes.com becomes the tenth platform that RevCycle Partners supports. As one of the leading providers of outsourced RCM services, the company has committed to serving all the major software platforms that optometry practices rely on.

RevCycle Partners' broad platform support allows them to assist practices that are transitioning to a new software. "It can be a challenging task to change EHR platforms," says Colleen Lorenzo, Office Manager of True Focus Eye Care. "RevCycle Partners facilitated our conversion to MaximEyes.com with ease. We are so glad we chose RevCycle Partners for our billing needs during this transition and future growth!"

RevCycle Partners provides outsourced RCM services to eyecare practices. Outsourcing is a strategic and often cost-effective alternative to hiring staff for billing, credentialing, and eligibility and benefits verification. With its billing, credentialing, and eligibility services, RevCycle Partners' U.S.-based team serves hundreds of practices across the United States on all the major software platforms. RevCycle Partners was cofounded by Hartge and Christine Schneider, Executive VP of Services in 2018.

Media Contact

Kirsten Tangeros, CZ Strategy, 1 847-454-5783, [email protected], czstrategy.com

SOURCE RevCycle Partners