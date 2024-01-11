RevCycle Partners to Launch Insurance Billing Software for Eyecare Practices

OneSpot is productivity software that simplifies and organizes complex billing tasks, providing the entire team with a clear view of the insurance side of the business. Post this

OneSpot promises eyecare practices a clear view into their insurance billing operations while simplifying and organizing the tasks of their billing team. The centralized hub improves the efficiency of billers and removes the risk of having all billing knowledge and expertise of the practice tied to a single employee.

"For too long, there has been a lack of technology innovation and investment targeted at the critical insurance component of an eyecare practice," says Paul Hartge, RevCycle Partners CEO. "With OneSpot, we are providing practices that keep their billing inhouse a way to enhance that aspect of their business."

With OneSpot, now the entire billing team will have a centralized digital hub to manage the insurance billing process. OneSpot automates repetitive tasks, providing a complete cloud-based tool to prioritize tasks, monitor aging claims, and scrub claims. Dashboards give managers KPIs into what historically has been a black hole for eyecare practices.

"The power of OneSpot," says Jim Schneider, RevCycle Partners CTO, "is that it is a proven solution based on technology used by a small army of eyecare billers delivering RevCycle Partners' services."

The first two modules of OneSpot, Insurance AR Manager and Claim Scrubber, are currently in beta and will be launched at Vision Expo East in New York in mid-March.

RevCycle Partners, one of the leading revenue cycle management outsourcing services in the eyecare industry, provides insurance billing, credentialing, and eligibility and benefits verification to practices. RevCycle Partners supports all the major leading eyecare software platforms, including RevolutionEHR, Crystal, Eyefinity, Acuity Logic, Officemate, Compulink, My Vision Express, MaximEyes, and EyeCloudPro.

For information on services, visit https://revcycle-partners.com. For media inquiries, contact Kirsten Tangeros at [email protected].

Media Contact

Kirsten Tangeros, CZ Strategy, 1 (847) 454-5783, [email protected], czstrategy.com

SOURCE RevCycle Partners