Reveal Mobile announces partnership with Intersection to Provide Audience and Campaign Measurement for Lyft Digital Taxi Top Ads in NYC

"Reveal Mobile's audience measurement methodology is recognized as the industry standard and used by all of the leading brands and vendors in the moving out-of-home sector," said David Burrick, Chief Strategy Officer, Intersection. Post this

"Reveal Mobile's audience measurement methodology is recognized as the industry standard and used by all of the leading brands and vendors in the moving out-of-home sector," said David Burrick, Chief Strategy Officer, Intersection. "By integrating Reveal's advanced analytics into our advertising strategy, we can offer our clients a deeper understanding of their campaign reach and impact, ensuring optimal engagement and return on investment."

Key highlights of this partnership include:

Advanced Audience Analytics: Reveal Mobile will employ its sophisticated audience measurement tools to capture and analyze data from consumers exposed to ads on Lyft vehicles and taxi toppers. This ensures advertisers have access to accurate and actionable planning data.

Enhanced Campaign Measurement: Through this collaboration, Intersection will provide comprehensive campaign performance reports, allowing advertisers to fine-tune their strategies based on real-time data.

Data-Driven Decision Making: The integration of Reveal Mobile's technology enables Intersection to build on their strategy to offer a data-driven approach to OOH advertising, while enhancing the effectiveness of ad placements and maximizing audience engagement.

"We are thrilled to partner with Intersection, a company that shares our commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of out-of-home advertising," said Jon Frangakis, Chief Commercial Officer at Reveal Mobile. "Our technology will empower Intersection to deliver superior audience insights and campaign metrics, helping advertisers make informed decisions and achieve greater success."

With the bustling streets of New York City as the backdrop, this partnership marks a significant step forward in the evolution of OOH advertising. Advertisers can now harness the full potential of their campaigns, armed with precise audience data and performance metrics.

Media Contact

Randy Kilgore, Reveal Mobile, 9142154272, [email protected], www.revealmobile.com

SOURCE Reveal Mobile